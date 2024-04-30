Andy Reid Likens Chiefs Rookie to Former Superstar

Andy Reid, the seasoned Kansas City Chiefs head coach, recognizes potential when he sees it, particularly in the realm of fleet-footed wide receivers. With the acquisition of Xavier Worthy, a first-round pick from the recent NFL Draft, Reid is poised to recreate some of the magic that players like Tyreek Hill and DeSean Jackson brought under his guidance.

Having previously orchestrated a Super Bowl victory with Hill as a key weapon and nurturing Jackson to Pro Bowl status in Philadelphia, Reid's expertise in leveraging the speed of his receivers is well-documented. The Chiefs are optimistic that Worthy, alongside new signing Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, will revitalize a receiving group that struggled with consistency last season.

Reid Highlights Worthy

Reid drew comparisons between Worthy and Jackson, highlighting the rookie’s potential impact on the field. "Both Hill and Worthy are unique," Reid noted, "but Worthy has the chance to really make a name for himself, especially with his return capabilities, something that reminds me of Jackson." Worthy’s stats speak volumes of his capabilities.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, he blazed a 4.21-second 40-yard dash, showcasing the speed that allowed him to consistently outrun defenders at the University of Texas. Last season, he impressively forced 13 missed tackles and averaged 7.6 yards after the catch per reception, according to Pro Football Focus.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein offered a scouting perspective, stating, "Worthy’s exceptional speed adds a dangerous over-the-top threat that should create opportunities for his teammates. However, his ability to compete for contested catches and adapt to the NFL’s physicality are areas he’ll need to prove." Worthy himself expressed confidence in Reid’s ability to harness his talents.

"Knowing Coach Reid has successfully developed players with my skill set before makes transitioning to the Chiefs’ system that much more exciting," he said during a press conference. The Chiefs are banking on Worthy's speed and agility to not only enhance their aerial attack but also to correct last season's drop issues.

If Worthy can emulate even a fraction of Jackson’s early-career success under Reid, Kansas City could see a significant transformation in their offensive dynamics. As the season approaches, all eyes will be on Worthy to see if he can live up to the high expectations set by his coach and his predecessors.