Boomer Esiason, Phil Simms Depart 'The NFL Today' Amid CBS Shakeup

In a significant overhaul of its NFL studio show, CBS Sports is making substantial changes to "The NFL Today," signaling the departure of former New York quarterbacks Boomer Esiason and Phil Simms. The network announced that both icons would be replaced by newcomers Matt Ryan and JJ Watt, who will join the existing panel including James Brown, Nate Burleson, and Bill Cowher.

Boomer Esiason, the beloved former Jets quarterback, revealed that he would be stepping down from the show, a decision that appears to have been driven more by the network than by Esiason himself. He shared his thoughts during a Monday morning announcement, noting his unexpected long tenure and the significant relationships built over his 22 years with CBS.

"The guy who hired me back in 2001, Sean McManus, never made me think it would last this long. It's been an incredible journey," Esiason reflected. Despite his departure from "The NFL Today," Esiason will not be straying far from the microphone; he has secured a long-term contract to continue co-hosting WFAN's morning show alongside Gregg Giannotti.

Simms Bids Farewell

Phil Simms, another storied player who contributed significantly to the New York Giants' two Super Bowl victories, also announced his exit via X (formerly Twitter). "Great 26 years run with CBS Sports.

Even though that part of my career is over, I look forward to what is next," Simms expressed, marking the end of an era. The shakeup follows reports from The Post in January, which hinted at potential changes as contracts for Esiason, Simms, Cowher, and Brown were nearing their end.

While Brown, the seasoned host of the show, is anticipated to renew his contract, the network's decision underscores a broader strategy shift, aligning with the stepping down of Sean McManus from his role as chairman of CBS Sports later this year.

This major shakeup at CBS not only reflects a new chapter for the network but also for the individuals involved, as they transition to new roles and opportunities, continuing to shape their legacies within and beyond the realm of sports broadcasting.