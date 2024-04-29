Frank Gore's Reaction to Son's Signing with Buffalo Bills

Frank Gore, an iconic figure in NFL history and third all-time in career rushing yards, is celebrating a significant milestone as his legacy continues with his son, Frank Gore Jr., who has now entered the professional ranks.

The Buffalo Bills announced they have signed the younger Gore as an undrafted free agent, fresh from a stellar career at Southern Miss. The senior Gore expressed both pride and a hint of defiance regarding his son's path to the NFL.

"Folks slept on my son; they slept on me, too -- they'll see," Gore shared with CBS Sports' Josina Anderson. His statement reflects a strong belief in his family's athletic prowess, underscored by their similar pre-draft testing results.

"My bloodline is for real," he added, affirming the genetic grit and talent that runs in the family. This sentiment was further emphasized as he praised Buffalo Bills' general manager Brandon Beane for recognizing his son's potential.

Frank Gore Jr.' s college statistics are impressive, with over 4,000 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns, showcasing his agility and strength, especially notable given his stature of 5-foot-8 and 201 pounds. His ability to change direction quickly and his physical play style make him a promising addition to the Bills.

Gore's Confidence in Buffalo

The elder Gore, no stranger to the Buffalo organization having played there in 2019, reassured fans about the caliber of player the Bills have acquired. "Buffalo got a dog; I promise you that," he stated confidently, dismissing any concerns about his son not being selected in the draft.

His comments reflect a strong belief that true talent transcends draft status, and he hinted at celebrations and high expectations for what they will achieve together in Buffalo. The Bills have strategically bolstered their backfield, which already includes standout James Cook as the primary running back and Ty Johnson.

The addition of Frank Gore Jr. and fourth-round draft pick Ray Davis from Kentucky enriches their options, providing depth and versatility. This enhancement is part of Buffalo's broader strategy to create a more potent and balanced offensive threat for the upcoming season.

Frank Gore's pride in his son's achievement and their shared determination to prove doubters wrong are palpable. With this new chapter, the Gore legacy appears set to continue inspiring both on and off the field, signaling exciting times ahead for the Bills and their fans.