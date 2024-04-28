49ers Ink Deal with Legend's Son

The San Francisco 49ers have made a nostalgic addition to their roster, signing Terique Owens as an undrafted free agent. This signing is particularly meaningful to the team and its fans, as Terique is the son of former 49ers star receiver Terrell Owens.

On Saturday, the Niners officially brought Terique aboard following his impressive performance at their local pro day a few weeks earlier. A Northern California native, Terique has demonstrated his potential to follow in his father's illustrious footsteps.

Standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 200 pounds, he brings a strong physical presence to the wide receiver position. Over his three-season tenure at Missouri State from 2021 to 2023, Terique racked up 46 receptions for 765 yards and secured four touchdowns.

His collegiate career began at Florida Atlantic, where he first showcased his athletic abilities.

T.O.' s Storied Legacy

Terrell Owens, Terique's father, left a significant legacy with the 49ers. Selected in the third round of the 1996 NFL Draft from Tennessee Chattanooga, T.O.

became one of the most dynamic players in the league. During his eight seasons with San Francisco (1996-2003), he amassed five 1,000-yard seasons and twice led the league in touchdown receptions. His career continued with stints at the Eagles, Cowboys, Bills, and Bengals, cementing his reputation as a formidable player.

The 49ers' decision to sign Terique Owens not only speaks to his potential but also to the franchise's appreciation of its historical figures. By bringing Terique into the fold, the 49ers hope to rekindle some of the magic his father brought to the team, while looking forward to the unique talents Terique himself brings to the gridiron.

As the young receiver prepares to make his mark in the NFL, both the team and its supporters are undoubtedly excited about the possibilities. With his deep connections to the team's storied past and his promising abilities, Terique Owens is poised to add a new chapter to the 49ers' legacy, potentially mirroring his father’s impact and helping to propel the team to new heights in the seasons to come.