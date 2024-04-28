Xavier Johnson Reportedly Joins Buffalo Bills as Undrafted Free Agent

According to sources from Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz, Xavier Johnson, a former standout wide receiver from Ohio State, has reportedly signed with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent. Despite not being selected in the recent NFL Draft, Johnson’s commitment and versatility have earned him a chance to fight for the Bills’ 53-man roster, a journey defined by his history of overcoming challenges.

Johnson’s football journey began in earnest at Ohio State where he joined the Buckeyes as a walk-on from Summit County Day in Cincinnati. His early years saw him bouncing between roles as a defensive back and wide receiver, earning the nickname “weapon X” due to his multifaceted skill set.

This adaptability was showcased throughout his college career, eventually earning him a scholarship in 2021 and the prestigious “Block O” jersey, symbolizing toughness and high character, qualities epitomized by Buckeyes legend Bill Willis.

Throughout his tenure with the Buckeyes, Johnson dramatically demonstrated his potential. Notably, in the 2022 season opener, he secured a victory over Notre Dame with a decisive touchdown catch. He continued to impress with a memorable performance in the Peach Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal against Georgia, where his agility turned a routine play into a highlight-reel spin move touchdown.

Throughout that season, Johnson amassed 297 yards and three touchdowns, illustrating his impact on the field.

Johnson's Special Teams Mastery

Johnson also excelled on special teams, accumulating nearly 900 snaps over his college career in this crucial area.

His prowess was particularly evident in his kick return abilities, where he averaged 22 yards per return in his final two seasons at Ohio State. Off the field, Johnson's journey has been equally inspiring. Reflecting on his path during Ohio State’s Pro Day, he shared, “It’s been a dream come true.

From when I was a little kid, I’ve wanted to play football at the professional level. I’ve never missed a season since I started playing at age five. Football has been the love of my life for the last 19 years”.

Despite his notable college achievements and versatility, Johnson entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent, a testament to his resilience and determination. His experience and skill set give him a unique advantage in making an impression during the Bills' training camp.

As he prepares for the next chapter of his career, Johnson's journey from a preferred walk-on to an NFL hopeful continues to inspire, embodying the true spirit of perseverance and dedication in professional sports.