Former Giants Lineman Korey Cunningham Passes Away at 28

In a heartrending announcement, the New York Giants confirmed the untimely passing of former offensive lineman Korey Cunningham. At just 28 years old, Cunningham was discovered deceased at his home in New Jersey. The devastating news was made public by the Giants through a poignant statement on Friday morning, expressing deep sorrow and extending condolences to Cunningham’s family, friends, and former teammates.

Cunningham's body was found after Clifton police were compelled to force entry into his residence on Thursday, as detailed by a police spokesperson. While the investigation continues, authorities have indicated that there appears to be no suspicion of foul play at this time.

Cunningham's NFL Journey

Korey Cunningham’s journey in the NFL began when he was selected in the seventh round of the 2018 draft by the Arizona Cardinals, following a promising collegiate career at Cincinnati. His professional path also included a tenure with the New England Patriots before he joined the Giants in 2021.

Over his career, Cunningham played in 31 games, starting six, though his playing time was often marred by persistent foot injuries. Despite undergoing surgeries during his rookie year with the Cardinals and later with the Giants in 2022, he never returned to the field.

Standing 6-foot-6 and weighing 311 pounds, Cunningham was not only remarkable for his physical stature but also for his vibrant personality and infectious laughter, making him a beloved figure in the Giants’ locker room.

His unexpected death has sent shockwaves of grief through the community, particularly among his teammates who took to social media to express their sorrow and share memories. Saquon Barkley, former Giants running back, expressed his disbelief on X, simply writing, "Damn man." Similarly, former teammate Justin Pugh shared a touching tribute, recalling how Cunningham remained a part of the team’s social gatherings even after he was no longer on the roster.

According to Pugh, this inclusion was a testament to Cunningham’s cherished presence, as team dinners typically only involve current team members. Safety Jason Pinnock also shared his personal grief on Instagram, highlighting Cunningham’s ever-present smile and readiness to help others, even amidst his own challenges.

Pinnock’s message was a poignant reminder of Cunningham’s character and the profound impact he had on those around him. The football community mourns the loss of Korey Cunningham, remembering him not just as an athlete but as a spirited individual whose legacy of laughter and kindness will endure.

As investigations continue to ascertain more details surrounding his death, the focus remains on celebrating his life and the joy he brought to so many.