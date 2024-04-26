Commanders Select Jayden Daniels with No. 2 Pick in NFL Draft

In a move evoking memories of past draft decisions, the Washington Commanders have once again entrusted their future to a dual-threat quarterback renowned for his collegiate success, selecting LSU’s Jayden Daniels as the No.

2 pick in this year’s NFL draft. Held on Thursday, this decision marks the highest the team has opted for a quarterback since the notable drafting of Robert Griffin III in 2012. Jayden Daniels, a Heisman Trophy winner like Griffin, emerges from LSU with a formidable record, promising to bolster the Commanders with his dynamic ability to impact the game both through the air and on the ground.

Last season, as a fifth-year senior, Daniels amassed an impressive 3,812 passing yards and 40 touchdowns, complemented by a mere four interceptions. Additionally, his prowess on the ground was unmistakable as he rushed for 1,134 yards and eight touchdowns on 135 carries.

Daniels' collegiate tenure included 55 starts, with his career beginning at Arizona State where he played three seasons before transferring to LSU. Over his collegiate career, Daniels threw for 12,749 yards and 89 touchdowns against 20 interceptions.

His rushing statistics were equally impressive, accumulating 3,307 yards and 34 touchdowns.

Commanders' Quarterback Carousel

The Commanders, a franchise in desperate need of stability at the quarterback position, see in Daniels a potential keystone to revitalize a team that has struggled to find consistent success under center.

Since their last Super Bowl win in 1991, Washington has cycled through 33 different starting quarterbacks, with no single quarterback starting consecutively at the season’s onset since Kirk Cousins in 2016-2017. This ongoing instability is underlined by the team's recent performance records; the Commanders have not posted a winning season since 2016, nor have they secured a playoff victory since 2005.

The team's struggle is further evidenced by a lack of substantial winning records, having not achieved more than 11 wins in a season since their 1991 championship year. With recent changes in the franchise, including new ownership under Josh Harris, a fresh general manager in Adam Peters, and coach Dan Quinn, the organization's hope is that Daniels' arrival will herald a new era of on-field success.

This strategic pick comes after the Commanders explored other notable talents in the draft, including North Carolina's Drake Maye and Michigan's J.J. McCarthy, ultimately setting their hopes on Daniels to fill the critical quarterback role.

As the Commanders prepare for the upcoming season, the expectation is high that Daniels’ dynamic skill set and proven track record will finally stabilize a position that has seen frequent changes and bring much-needed vitality to the team's pursuit of their former glories.