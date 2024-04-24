Peyton Manning: Broncos Eyeing QB Draft Pick

In the midst of trading maneuvers that brought former New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson to their ranks, the Denver Broncos are keeping their quarterback options open as they gear up for the 2024 NFL Draft. In a recent interview on 104.3 The Fan, Broncos legend Peyton Manning hinted at Denver's keen interest in Michigan's J.J.

McCarthy, should they opt to maneuver up from their current No. 12 overall pick position. "I know Denver is very interested in [McCarthy], and it sounded like a place he'd love to come to, but it's a little bit out of his control," Manning disclosed.

McCarthy Draft Odds Slim

However, the odds of securing McCarthy without trading up are slim. According to BetMGM, he stands at +160 odds for the No. 3 overall pick and +175 for the fourth overall pick. Additionally, USA Today reports a 92% probability of him being selected in the first round.

Recent speculation suggests that the Denver Broncos could potentially leverage star cornerback Patrick Surtain II in a significant trade offer to secure a top-five position in the draft. This strategic move aims to solidify their future quarterback position.

Insights from Sportskeeda's Tony Pauline shed light on the Broncos' ambitious draft strategy as they seek to secure their franchise's cornerstone. Should the Broncos opt to stay put, alternatives like Washington's Michael Penix Jr.

or Oregon's Bo Nix could come into consideration. Notably, Nix has been linked to Denver by several media pundits, including CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso and Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd. Nevertheless, divergent opinions exist among mock drafters regarding Denver's Round 1 choices.

In his latest projection, ESPN's Mel Kiper leans towards Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, while The Athletic's Dane Brugler envisions Oregon State offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga as their pick.