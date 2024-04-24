Jason Kelce Responds to DeVonta Smith's Impressive Physical Transformation

Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce has expressed admiration for teammate DeVonta Smith's remarkable physical transformation during the offseason. Following his retirement announcement, Kelce, a key figure in the Eagles' recent successes, commented on Smith's development both on and off the field.

Former NFL standout Chad Ochocinco revealed that Smith, once noted for his slender frame, has increased his weight to 190 pounds after intense training sessions together. Kelce attributed this growth to newfound "dad strength," referencing Smith's recent entry into fatherhood with the birth of his daughter, Kyse.

"Kyse got him working even on the off days! Gonna be problems for defenses," Kelce tweeted, highlighting the dual impact of fatherhood and focused training on Smith's performance. During their time as teammates from 2021 through the 2023 season, Kelce and Smith contributed to one of the most successful periods in Eagles history, including a Super Bowl appearance in 2022.

Smith, a Heisman Trophy winner from Alabama, has quickly adapted to the NFL, overcoming initial concerns about his size to rack up over 1,000 receiving yards in consecutive seasons.

Smith's Impressive Evolution

Smith's transformation is not just physical.

Ochocinco noted the impressive gains, stating confidently, "I guarantee you when you see him this year, you gonna be like 'God Damn boy, you been working.' " This change is substantial considering Smith's entry into the league at a mere 170 pounds.

His evolution from the "Slim Reaper" to a more formidable presence on the field is noteworthy, particularly as he adjusts to life as a new father. His first game as a parent was marked by a touchdown and a celebratory "Rock the Baby" gesture during a narrow victory over New England.

Reflecting on his own experiences, Kelce has often praised the role of fatherhood in life. In his retirement speech, he remarked, "I think one of the best things a person can be in this world is a father. A father who is present, loving, devoted just might be the greatest gift a child could ask for in our society, and I am a damn good one." Despite early doubts due to Smith's initial build and modest NFL Combine performance, the Eagles have shown strong confidence in him.

After drafting him 10th overall in 2021, he quickly became a key player, nearly reaching 1,000 yards in his rookie season. The Eagles' commitment to Smith was further solidified with a lucrative extension, making him the fourth-highest paid receiver in the league with a new three-year, $75 million contract.

Coach Nick Sirianni praised Smith's dedication and professionalism, saying, "DeVonta works extremely hard and earns everything he gets. He's a pro in every sense of the word. Always prepared. Always up to the challenge. Loves to go out there and compete.

He's what you want in a football player." This endorsement underscores the high expectations and faith the organization places in Smith as he enters the 2024 NFL season stronger and more prepared than ever.