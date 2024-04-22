Ex-Colorado Player Criticizes Deion Sanders' Program, Rejects 'Playing for Clicks'

Cormani McClain, a highly touted five-star recruit who joined Colorado last year, is severing ties with Deion Sanders' football program. As he exits, McClain isn't holding back his criticism of the system he's leaving behind.

Regarded as the top cornerback of his high school class by 247 Sports, McClain's decision to enter the transfer portal marks a significant shift in his collegiate career. In a recent YouTube video titled "Next Step," he shared his candid thoughts on his time with the Buffaloes under Sanders' leadership.

"I feel like I just don’t want to play for clicks," McClain expressed. "I actually want to be involved with a leading program that’s not only about visibility but also about developing players." His statement underscores a desire for a more substantive collegiate experience, focused on personal and athletic growth rather than media hype.

McClain's Ambitious Goal

In the same video, McClain articulated a goal to "change the narrative surrounding my name and be a part of a real and impactful program that will harness my abilities to their fullest potential." This sentiment reveals his ambition to reshape his identity and future in college football.

Responding to McClain's departure, Sanders offered his own reflections. In an interview with DNVR, Sanders said, "I’m always in prayer for our young men, and I want the best for them. I pray that he finds a program that will challenge him, hold him accountable, and foster his development as a young man.

Unfortunately, we weren’t the program that could accomplish that. Hopefully, he understands that this is his second chance to really make it count." Sanders subtly hinted at a perceived lack of effort from McClain during his tenure at Colorado, noting the young athlete's performance stats: 13 total tackles and two passes defended across nine games.

McClain's discontent with the program might also stem from its broader struggles. Despite a promising start with a 3-0 record, including an upset over TCU, the Buffaloes' season quickly deteriorated, ending with a 1-8 slide and a last-place finish in the Pac-12.

The dynamic of player movement via the transfer portal is familiar to Sanders, who has seen significant turnover in his squad. Before the spring period, 12 players had entered the portal, with that number climbing to 26 by the season's close.

Conversely, Sanders has also utilized the portal effectively, incorporating 86 new players into the Buffaloes, 53 of whom were transfers. As Colorado prepares to transition from the dissolving Pac-12 to the Big 12 in the 2024-25 season, losing a player of McClain's caliber is particularly stinging for the program.

His departure and public remarks reflect not only his personal ambitions but also the challenges Sanders faces in building a competitive and cohesive team.