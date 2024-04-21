NFL Remembers Former MVP and Pro Bowl QB

The NFL community is mourning the loss of one of its legends, former MVP and four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Roman Gabriel, who passed away peacefully on Saturday morning due to natural causes at his home. His son, Roman Gabriel III, shared the news via a heartfelt post on the social media platform X, requesting privacy and prayers for the family during this difficult time.

Roman Gabriel's remarkable journey in football began at NC State, where he shone as a quarterback from 1956 to 1961. His exceptional skills on the field led to him being highly sought after in the professional drafts of 1962, securing the No.

1 overall pick in the AFL draft and the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft. Opting for the NFL, Gabriel embarked on a storied career that would leave a lasting imprint on the league.

Gabriel's Rams Glory

Gabriel's 11-year tenure with the Los Angeles Rams was marked by numerous achievements, including leading the NFL in touchdown passes in 1969, a feat that culminated in him being named the NFL MVP that same year.

His prowess and leadership on the field were recognized repeatedly with Pro Bowl honors in 1967, 1968, 1969, and again in 1973, after his transition to the Philadelphia Eagles, where he continued to excel for five more seasons.

Over his 16 years in the league, Gabriel accumulated impressive statistics that underscore his influence and skill as a quarterback. He completed his career with 29,444 passing yards, 201 touchdowns, and 149 interceptions, numbers that reflect both his capability and resilience in one of the most demanding roles in the sport.

Roman Gabriel's legacy extends beyond the raw numbers; he was a trailblazer who set high standards for quarterback play in the NFL. His dedication, coupled with his physicality and intelligence on the field, made him a revered figure among teammates and an inspiring example for future generations.

As the NFL and sports communities reflect on Gabriel's significant contributions and mourn his passing, they celebrate the life of a man who was not only a phenomenal athlete but also a beloved father and a respected individual.

His memory and influence will undoubtedly continue to resonate within the NFL and beyond, as fans and players alike remember and honor this football great.