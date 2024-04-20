NFL Exec Labels Draft Prospect Jayden Daniels 'Poor Man's Lamar Jackson'

With the 2024 NFL Draft now a thing of the past, it can only continue to ratchet up the pressure that much more for Jayden Daniels, the dual-threat dynamo from LSU whose scintillating play has, in recent weeks, firmly put him in the top three of the draft conversation.

Once recently named Heisman Trophy winner, the 23-year-old was drafted to the top three. His spectacular dual-threat ability redefined offensive playbooks and served as his roadmap to a bright NFL future. Daniels' athleticism is a perfect fit for the evolving NFL, but it's his physical measurements—or the lack thereof—that have sparked widespread speculation.

In a surprising move at the NFL Combine, Daniels opted out of the standard height and weight measurements, a decision that has fueled ongoing debates about his durability in the professional arena. An AFC executive recently weighed in, critically dubbing Daniels "a poor man's Lamar Jackson," referencing the Baltimore Ravens' star quarterback known for his explosive play.

Questions Over Daniels' Size

"This is like a poor man's Lamar Jackson to me. The biggest concern with Jayden is his size. He intentionally avoided measurements at the combine, which seems strategically planned knowing his slight frame could raise doubts.

His resilience against the rigorous physical demands of the league is a legitimate concern," the executive shared, per NFL.com. However, the executive also acknowledged Daniels' potential, noting, "His agility gives him a unique edge.

We've seen him adapt and excel under increased pressures at LSU, displaying rapid decision-making and a keen ability to escape tight situations, which makes him a significant asset." Despite the concerns, Daniels proved his physical readiness on his Pro Day by weighing in at 210 pounds and standing tall at 6'3".

It was an impressive sum for a Heisman-winning season: 3,812 yards passing, 40 touchdowns thrown, and only four interceptions in 12 games. His ground game wasn't anything to ignore, either: 1,134 yards rushing and ten touchdowns at 8.4 yards per carry.

Looking ahead, industry insiders suggest that Jayden Daniels is poised to join the Washington Commanders, who hold the second overall pick. After trading away Sam Howell to the Seattle Seahawks and signing Marcus Mariota as a potential stopgap, it appears Daniels is positioned to be the Commanders' starting quarterback come Week 1.

Under the new leadership of head coach Dan Quinn, the Commanders are on the brink of a transformative era, with Daniels potentially at the helm of this revival. As draft day approaches, all eyes will be on this promising young quarterback whose college career has already left an indelible mark.