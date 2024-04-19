Jason Kelce Loses Super Bowl Ring During Chili Pool Dive

In a surprising revelation on the popular "New Heights" podcast, hosted by NFL stars and brothers Jason and Travis Kelce, the recently retired Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman, Jason Kelce, disclosed that he lost his Super Bowl ring in a rather unconventional incident.

The ring, a treasured symbol of the Eagles' historic victory over the New England Patriots in the 2018 Super Bowl, has gone missing. This game marked the Eagles’ first Super Bowl win, a momentous occasion in the franchise's history, celebrated extensively across Philadelphia and beyond.

The loss occurred during a quirky event known as the Great Lombaby Games, organized at the University of Cincinnati. The competition, filled with unconventional challenges, included one where participants had to dive into pools filled with chili to retrieve items encased in socks.

It was during this peculiar challenge that Jason Kelce's Super Bowl ring, placed inside one of these socks, unwittingly went missing. View on X Jason shared on the podcast, “As many of you know, I have a bit of a history of misplacing my Super Bowl ring.

But this time, I think it’s really gone. After the event, everything was cleared out and, unfortunately, the ring was nowhere to be found. It’s probably in a landfill now, somewhere in the Cincinnati Tri-State area”.

Ring Search Fails

The search for the missing ring included the use of metal detectors, but to no avail. Jason ruefully admitted that the ring is "officially gone," a sentiment that sparked a playful yet blunt response from his brother Travis, who chided him, calling him an 'imbecile' for the loss.

Travis Kelce, who has won three Super Bowl titles with the Kansas City Chiefs during his illustrious 11-year career, did not mince words expressing his disbelief and disappointment at his brother’s carelessness. Reflecting on the incident, Jason mentioned that he has initiated an insurance claim, though he remains uncertain about the approval of the claim, given the unusual circumstances surrounding the loss.

He humorously noted, “I’m not sure what the insurance will make of this, especially after disclosing the entire ordeal publicly”. Travis concluded the episode with a light-hearted warning to the podcast's listeners, advising them against replicating his brother’s misadventures with valuable items.

This incident not only underscores the unique bond and camaraderie between the Kelce brothers but also serves as a quirky anecdote in the lore of Super Bowl memorabilia mishaps, reminding fans and players alike about the importance of safeguarding such invaluable tokens of sporting triumphs.