O.J. Simpson Cremated, Lawyer States He Sought No Pity

The cremation of O.J. Simpson took place on Wednesday, following the NFL icon's passing at 76, as per his attorney Malcolm LaVergne. Simpson, whose legal battles overshadowed his sports achievements, specifically wished not to be pitied, embodying his robust spirit until the end.

LaVergne, speaking with The Daily Mail, revealed that Simpson had enjoyed a remarkably positive final chapter of his life, marked by personal contentment despite past controversies. "OJ wouldn’t want anyone to feel sad for him.

He'd tell you straight up, man, he’s had a great life, happy life," LaVergne explained. Simpson's reflections on his life included a mix of satisfaction with his recent years and a longing to see his grandchildren grow.

The ceremony, held at Palm Mortuary in downtown Las Vegas, was a private affair, attended by LaVergne among others, with details of the attendees not disclosed. Handling Simpson’s trust and estate matters, LaVergne confirmed that Simpson's ashes would be entrusted to his children, who are free to honor their father's memory in personal ways, with no public memorial service planned.

Simpson's Peaceful Passing

Simpson, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer last year, passed away on April 10. His family announced his death the following day on social media, requesting privacy during their time of grief.

The NFL star turned actor and broadcaster was surrounded by his loved ones in his final days, described as "awake, alert and chilling" at his residence near Las Vegas. Survived by his four adult children, Simpson leaves behind a complex legacy.

His children, particularly Arnelle and Jason from his first marriage, and Sydney and Justin from his marriage to Nicole Brown Simpson, carry the weight of his public notoriety and the lasting impact of his legal ordeals. Simpson was acquitted in 1995 in the criminal trial for the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman, a case dubbed the "trial of the century." However, a 1997 civil trial held him liable for their deaths, leading to a $33.5 million judgment against him, most of which remains unpaid.

Simpson's life took another dramatic turn when he was imprisoned in 2008 for armed robbery in Las Vegas, only to be released in 2017. His parole concluded in 2021, marking the end of over a decade of legal constraints. Before his legal entanglements, Simpson was celebrated as a groundbreaking NFL running back and a charismatic figure in film, broadcasting, and advertising.

His story remains a poignant example of a stellar sports career overshadowed by legal and personal trials, reflecting both the heights of celebrity and the depths of infamy.