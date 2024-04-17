5 NFL Starters on the Chopping Block Post-2024 Draft, Featuring Daniel Jones

As the 2024 NFL Draft draws near, set to commence on April 25 in Detroit, the anticipation builds not just among fans but also among the players whose careers might pivot depending on the decisions made. The draft is a crucial time for teams to fill gaps and plan for the future, impacting both their current lineup and long-term strategy.

This year, several NFL players are particularly on edge, knowing well that the draft could usher in fresh talents possibly at the expense of their starting roles. Here’s a closer look at five such players who might find their positions on the line post-draft.

1. Mac Jones, New England Patriots Under the new leadership of head coach Jerod Mayo, succeeding the legendary Bill Belichick, the Patriots are poised to write a new chapter. Holding the third overall pick, the franchise is widely expected to scout a quarterback, casting doubt on Mac Jones' tenure as a starter.

This could mark a significant shift in the team's strategy and Jones' career. 2. Aidan O’Connell, Las Vegas Raiders The Raiders, having handed the reins to rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell last season, saw mixed results that didn't firmly secure his spot.

Amidst swirling rumors, the team seems poised to upgrade their quarterback selection, possibly trading up to ensure a strong draft pick to fill the role more convincingly than O’Connell did in his initial outing. 3. Daniel Jones, New York Giants Despite signing a four-year extension with the Giants just last year, Daniel Jones faces uncertainty.

The team structured an exit in his contract effective post-season, hinting at a readiness to explore other quarterback options. With the sixth pick in the draft, the Giants are well-positioned to possibly secure a top prospect and reshape their quarterback strategy.

4. Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers In the wake of substantial team restructuring under coach Jim Harbaugh, Quentin Johnston stepped up as a starter. However, with the Chargers owning the fifth overall pick and eyeing elite receiver talents in the draft, Johnston’s role as a starter might be short-lived, depending on who joins the ranks through the draft.

5. Tyler Conklin, New York Jets Tyler Conklin has proven himself a reliable asset for the Jets, consistently performing well over the past seasons. Despite his contributions, the buzz around the Jets eyeing Brock Bowers, the top tight end in the draft, could mean a strategic shift that might sideline Conklin from his starting position.

As these players await their fate, the NFL Draft continues to be a pivotal event that not only shapes the careers of incoming rookies but also of those already in the league. The outcome could redefine team dynamics and individual careers, making this an event filled with both opportunities and challenges.