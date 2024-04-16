NFL Analyst: Tom Brady's Playful Admission Aims to Avoid Embarrassment

Tom Brady, celebrated for his successful career as an NFL quarterback, made a very subtle indication that maybe he isn't done playing after all in a moment of real transparency on the "Deep Cut with VicBlends" podcast. Asked if he would be interested in answering his phone if an opposing team was to call, Brady said he'd be open to the conversation, noting he has little ownership in the Raiders in Las Vegas.

The intrigue around Brady's potential unretirement escalated this week on an episode of ProFootballTalk. Host Mike Florio suggested that Brady's comments were strategically crafted to preclude any embarrassment should no teams call.

"He doesn't want to get embarrassed if nobody calls because he doesn't want to get embarrassed if he says, 'I'm unretiring,'" Florio explained. He further characterized Brady's remarks as a subtle dance, a maneuver typical of the NFL legend's style.

"It's the dance, don't you think? It's the way Tom Brady would do the dance," Florio mused.

Brady-Gronk Reunion Buzz

Florio also speculated on a sensational NFL reunion: Brady returning to the New England Patriots and possibly persuading Rob Gronkowski, his former teammate and fellow NFL retiree, to join him.

"If he goes back to the Patriots, wouldn't he try to bring Gronk with him? And isn't this the perfect reintroduction of Gronk to Boston five years after their last Super Bowl win there in 2019?" he posited. This scenario would mark an iconic return for both players, igniting excitement and speculation among fans and analysts alike.

Adding a playful layer to the speculation, Brady engaged with fans on X (formerly Twitter), responding to a humorous post by the Patriots' X page featuring a photo of him with a retro hairstyle. "50K likes and I'll unretire & grow it back out," Brady tweeted, showcasing his well-known wit and engaging directly with his followers.

As Brady will be 47 at the start of the season, his potential return would defy typical athletic timelines, further cementing his legacy as one of the sport's timeless figures. This unfolding story not only captures the essence of Brady's enduring impact on the NFL but also keeps the sports world abuzz with the tantalizing prospect of one more comeback from the quarterback legend.