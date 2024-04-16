Deion Sanders Lists Six NFL Teams for His Sons

In a candid discussion on the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast, Colorado's head football coach Deion Sanders shared his strategic aspirations for the NFL futures of his sons, Shilo and Shedeur, and standout player Travis Hunter.

Anticipating their entry into the 2025 NFL Draft, Sanders has meticulously selected specific teams that align with his vision for their professional development. During the engaging podcast episode, Sanders expressed his high expectations for the draft positions of the trio, asserting that "one of them is going to be one, one of them is going to be one, and the latter one will not go behind four." This confident projection underscores his profound belief in their talent and potential.

However, Sanders is not leaving their professional fate entirely to the draft process. He emphasized a strong preference for certain NFL teams, mirroring the influential 2004 maneuver by Eli Manning, who was drafted by the San Diego Chargers but traded to the New York Giants based on his pre-draft declarations.

Preferred NFL Teams

Sanders named the Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders, Baltimore Ravens, and Atlanta Falcons as the desirable destinations for his protégés. Highlighting a potential match, he mentioned that the Eagles would be a "good fit" for his son Shilo, a 24-year-old safety, aligning with the team's strategic needs and culture.

The choice of these teams isn't arbitrary. Sanders' personal experience in the NFL, particularly his impactful tenure with the Falcons, plays a crucial role in his decision-making process. He recounted how Atlanta was transformative for him personally and professionally, marking a pivotal moment where he witnessed African Americans in authoritative roles, which profoundly influenced his aspirations and achievements.

Sanders' rationale extends beyond personal nostalgia; it's about situating his sons and Hunter in environments that foster growth and success. Cities like Atlanta not only represent a cultural fit but also promise the right developmental conditions for young athletes.

His firsthand experience in these cities guides his strategic selections, aiming to replicate his positive experiences for the next generation. As these young athletes continue to hone their skills at Colorado, the buzz around their potential is palpable.

Shedeur, in particular, has already caught the attention of NFL scouts. In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, he shared insights into the unique challenges he has faced, from multiple offensive coordinators to the pressures of upholding the Sanders legacy, highlighting the resilience and adaptability that set him apart from his peers.

With one more year left in their collegiate careers, the focus is on preparing for the opportunities and challenges of the NFL. Under their father’s guidance, Shilo, Shedeur, and Hunter are not only aiming to excel in football but also to navigate the complexities of professional sports with a clear strategic vision shaped by Deion Sanders’ storied career and life lessons.