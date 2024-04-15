In a major move—an example of his big-picture strategic commitment to building a strong defensive lineup—the Colts have locked up star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner in a two-year, $46 million contract extension.

The deal keeps ajsonkey player but also ranks Buckner among the highest-paid defensive tackles in the NFL, underpinning his huge impact over four seasons with the Colts. The duo has since joined the Colts, with Buckner heading to his second Pro Bowl and being named All-Pro—a list that features him as one of the best and influential defense players in the team.

His play of interior defense dominance has proved so vital to determine the interior defense of the Colts. Fans' reaction to the deal with which a lucrative extension of Buckner has been completed is a mixed response, reflecting their divided perceptions of his worth and what has been invested.

Those in favor argue that Buckner, being an elite player in his position, deserves such a big financial commitment.

Divided Fan Reactions

“Deserved. He’s good," commented one player, with another adding, "Well earned." These sentiments echo a section of the fanbase that views the extension as a strategic move to maintain a high-caliber defense.

Conversely, some fans express skepticism, deeming the extension an overpayment. Critical voices in online forums and social media have described the deal as excessive for a player they view as average. "Overpay for mid," a fan stated, while another remarked, "That's too much for a mid Buckner." Buckner’s annual salary of $23 million places him seventh in the ranking of NFL’s top-paid defensive tackles.

At the pinnacle is Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs, commanding $31.75 million following a substantial free agent contract. He is followed by Christian Wilkins of the Las Vegas Raiders, whose $27.5 million contract is reportedly what he will average annually, and Baltimore Ravens player Justin Madubuike, who will make $24.5 million yearly.

Not far adrift within the same earning bracket are the Carolina Panthers' Derrick Brown and the New York Jets' Quinnen Williams, who have an equal tie of $24 million per season. Rounds out the list with $23.5 million is Jeffery Simmons from the Tennessee Titans.

As Buckner’s extension positions him in a competitive bracket, it reflects the Colts' intention to bolster their defense by retaining top talent. The deal not only secures Buckner's presence on the team but also emphasizes the Colts' strategic financial allocation towards building a formidable defensive lineup for the coming seasons.