Broncos Eye Broader Draft Needs Beyond Quarterback

As the NFL draft looms, the Denver Broncos, under the leadership of new coach Sean Payton, are scrutinizing their strategic options with an eye on revamping their flagging offense. With eight draft picks in their arsenal, including the pivotal No.

12 spot in the first round, the Broncos' approach to the draft will be crucial in addressing their persistent offensive woes. Under Payton's guidance, the Broncos are not just focusing on a quarterback fix. Despite the departure of Russell Wilson and a clear void at the quarterback position, the team’s issues extend beyond just one role.

The 2023 season saw the Broncos finish 19th in scoring, managing only 21 points per game, a statistic that has not seen significant improvement since 2014. This underperformance has kept them from being a serious contender in the playoff conversations.

The Broncos' strategy involves a rigorous evaluation of potential quarterback recruits, examining top prospects to ensure they find a future leader who excels in preparation and retention. However, the need for talent is spread across various positions to enhance their offensive lineup.

Payton emphasized the need for precision and better coaching to avoid repetitive mistakes that plagued the team last season.

Draft Depth Strategy

At the NFL combine, Broncos General Manager George Paton hinted at the depth of this year’s draft pool, noting that there are 12 to 15 players with high grades that could potentially fit the Broncos' needs if they remain in their current draft position.

This selection could be critical as the team seeks to address their red zone inefficiencies—last year they ranked 20th in touchdown conversions from within the 20-yard line and 30th in goal-to-go situations. Payton specifically pointed out the team’s struggles in the tight red zone, expressing the need to reevaluate his play-calling strategies.

The draft could also see the Broncos enhancing their tight end options, especially if standout player Brock Bowers is still available. Despite promising players like Greg Dulcich expected to return to form, the tight end position remains a crucial area for improvement.

The wide receiver and running back roles also present opportunities for the Broncos to bolster their offense. The depth of this year’s receiver class means potential acquisitions could come from any round of the draft, providing Peyton with more tools to diversify the team's offensive tactics.

Moreover, with the acquisition of experienced offensive linemen like Calvin Throckmorton, Matt Peart, and Sam Mustipher, the Broncos seem to be solidifying their front line, allowing them to explore other areas in the early rounds of the draft.

As Payton and the Broncos gear up for the draft, the emphasis is clear: build a cohesive team that can capitalize on its strengths and significantly boost its offensive output. With a focus on detail and a comprehensive draft strategy, the Broncos are poised to reconfigure their team dynamics and aim for a much-needed turnaround in the upcoming season.