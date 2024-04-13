Tom Brady Open to NFL Return for Teams Needing QB Help

Despite officially retiring "for good" last year, Tom Brady has not completely ruled out the possibility of an NFL comeback. In a recent interview on "DeepCut with VicBlends," where Brady participated in a casual chat while getting a haircut, the conversation steered towards the hypothetical scenario of him returning to the field.

The show's host, VicBlends, prompted Brady with a scenario involving an emergency call from a team in need, notably naming the San Francisco 49ers, along with other teams like the New England Patriots and the Las Vegas Raiders—teams Brady has historical ties with.

During the episode, VicBlends asked Brady what his response would be if such a call came through. Brady's answer was cautiously open. "I'm not opposed to it," he admitted, although he added a layer of complexity by referencing his potential future role as an NFL team owner.

"I don’t know if they're going to let me if I become an owner of an NFL team. But, I'm always going to be in good shape and able to throw the ball."

Brady's Comeback Considered

Brady likened the idea of his return to Michael Jordan’s famed comeback with the Washington Wizards in 2001, suggesting a temporary return could be conceivable under the right circumstances.

This is not the first time such speculation has arisen. Prior to the 2023 NFL season, amid uncertainties over the health of 49ers' quarterbacks Brock Purdy and Trey Lance, rumors swirled that San Francisco had considered reaching out to Brady.

Confirming these speculations, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, ahead of Super Bowl 58, revealed that the team did indeed contemplate this move after evaluating Purdy's injury. "Yes, I was serious about it," Shanahan disclosed to NBC, noting Purdy's limited readiness due to his condition at the time.

While Brady's return to the field remains uncertain, his presence in football will continue to be felt. Before his retirement, Brady secured a 10-year contract with Fox Sports to serve as the network's lead analyst alongside Kevin Burkhardt, set to start this upcoming season.

Additionally, he is actively involved in the ownership group of the Raiders. As both a potential owner and broadcaster, Brady’s influence and involvement in the NFL are set to persist, even if his days as a player might not be completely behind him.