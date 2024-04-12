Tom Brady Tips Former Rival as Next First-Time Super Bowl Champ

Despite competing in only five matchups against Tom Brady before the legendary quarterback retired after the 2022 season, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has captured the admiration of the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

In a revealing episode of the "DeepCut Podcast," Brady voiced his conviction that Allen stands out as the one most likely to achieve this milestone first among the quarterbacks yet to secure a Super Bowl title. "I really admire Josh Allen's style of play and leadership," Brady stated.

"If I had to place a bet, my money would be on Josh. However, the real challenge for him remains overcoming the Kansas City Chiefs, spearheaded by the phenomenal Patrick Mahomes." Indeed, the Chiefs have been a formidable hurdle for the Bills, consistently blocking their path to the Super Bowl glory.

Over the past four seasons, Kansas City has been a recurrent postseason barrier for Buffalo, eliminating them three times - twice in the AFC divisional round and once during the AFC Championship game. Since Allen took the helm as the Bills' starting quarterback in 2018, the team has managed a 3-4 record against the Chiefs, though they have yet to triumph over them in the playoffs.

Chiefs Thwart Bills' Moves

Adding to the rivalry's intensity, the Chiefs have also notably frustrated Buffalo's strategic moves off the field. This tension was highlighted during the offseason trade discussions surrounding star receiver Stefon Diggs, who was specifically restricted from being traded to Kansas City, ultimately finding a new home with the Houston Texans.

Over his six-year tenure with the Bills, Allen has earned two Pro Bowl selections and a second-team All-Pro nod and led his team to the AFC Championship game in 2020. Unfortunately for Buffalo, that playoff run ended in a 38-24 defeat to the Chiefs, who were subsequently bested in Super Bowl LV by none other than Brady and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with Brady securing the MVP title.

As Brady's endorsement brings the additional spotlight to Allen's quest for his first Super Bowl ring, the sports world watches keenly to see if this prediction will come to fruition, especially with the Chiefs continuing to loom large on the horizon.