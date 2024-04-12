Tom Brady Open to Late-Season NFL Comeback

Although he had said this year that he is fully retired from professional football, in a recent comment, he hinted that he would come back on the field if he is willing. Asked in an honest discussion during the "Deep Cut" podcast with Vic Blends that is set to be aired on Thursday, Brady allowed for that possibility, even if that means getting back into a football uniform again.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion, who retired "for good" from the NFL on February 1, 2023, was entertaining a hypothetical situation where his services might be called on. "I won't say that," Brady said on his podcast when asked if he'd entertain thoughts of returning for an emergency, such as if another team's quarterback were to get hurt.

He went on to say, "I'm always going to be in good shape, I "m always going to be able to throw the ball, so for me, just coming in for a little bit, you know, like MJ coming back. I don't know if they would let me do that, but I wouldn't be opposed to it." They talked about whether Brady would really, this time around, entertain the 49ers if ever they come knocking at the door.

It came from the podcast of the quarterback himself, sitting and talking at the barber's chair. The host, Blends, asked him while sitting in a barber's chair, referring to a team that needs a quarterback, most particularly the San Francisco 49ers.

Brady then discussed the other two teams: New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders.

Ownership and Return

In the meantime, Brady ponders a return to the field and true to his word tackles the tricky business of NFL ownership.

He had reached a preliminary agreement to join the ownership group of the Raiders in May 2023, the deal still pending league approval. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell noted in March that the approval process is rigorous but making progress.

Brady is expected to begin the next chapter of his broadcasting career at Fox Sports this summer, looking to be an even more visible asset for this franchise off the field. "I love that I get a challenge in life to try something different; it's going to challenge me in lots of different ways," he said during the podcast.

Talk around a possible return of Brady has been plenty, and more so in New England, where he served throughout his illustrious career. The six-time Super Bowl champions are expected to throw a grand ceremony on June 12 to mark his services.

And with the sports world buzzing about one of the greatest players ever possibly returning, Brady can put himself square in the NFL spotlight, yet proof of his ongoing influence on and off the field.