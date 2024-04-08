Cowboys Dubbed NFL's Top Gaslighters, Grim Forecast for Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys and superstar quarterback Dak Prescott—now find themselves at another crossroad of what was a season full of promise but yet somewhat barren in the end. If ever there was a way to reassure themselves out on the pitch, those team designs brought to a shuddering halt after a disastrous thrashing by the Green Bay Packers in the Wildcard Round, going to show how exposed they had been in those playoffs.

With Prescott still yet to get another contract extension amidst the contractual uncertainties, the franchise quarterback is a year away from becoming a free agent next year. It is certainly a reality that would pile plenty of pressure on both the franchise and the 30-year-old quarterback, who would be seeking to improve his market value in the upcoming season.

Cowboys' Free Agency Critique

The Cowboys' inactivity in free agency has raised eyebrows, with Fox Sports analyst Carmen Vitali serving up a scorcher on the Up & Adams Show. Vitali has since gone on the offensive against the Cowboys, calling them the "biggest gas lighters in the league," for all their cries about cap space limitations and how they are not doing anything to enhance Prescott's supporting cast.

Key departures like Tyron Smith and Tyler Biadasz combined with the running back's lack of depth left CeeDee Lamb as the last man standing for Prescott. Yet, notwithstanding all these, nothing was anything short of brilliance in Prescott's last season.

Throwing for 4516 yards, 36 touchdowns, and having a passer rating of 105.9, he reiterated himself once more as one of the premier quarterbacks in the league. But his performance in the playoffs is really poor. They will reportably need most of the money that they saved in free agency to sign the eventual mammoth contracts that come for Micah Parsons and star CeeDee Lamb.

That hasn't come without a cost, though, and it has left them with positions to fill in next month's draft. Prescott is set to count $55.4 million against the cap this year, certainly raising even more questions about a decision not to re-sign him last season.

The move could be strategic, putting the Cowboys in line to resecure him at a number that could be far more palatable next year—when teams are expected to be relatively scarce on the quarterback market. And through all of that, rising above it all is a question that hovers, as the Cowboys deal with the complexities.

Did the Cowboys mess up by not getting an extension done with Prescott? To that, the answer is both yes and no, putting in reflections of a fine balance between financial strategy and team building in the high-stakes world of the NFL.