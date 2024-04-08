Kansas City Chiefs Star Eyes Record Contract in 2025

In a strategic move designed to maintain their championship pedigree, the Kansas City Chiefs have maneuvered through the offseason with a focus on financial flexibility and securing the foundation of their roster. The trade of L'Jarius Sneed, a tactical decision aimed at bolstering long-term cap space, exemplifies the team's forward-thinking approach.

With critical contracts, including Chris Jones', already secured, the Chiefs are now facing a new financial frontier as they aim to retain key contributors who have been instrumental in their back-to-back Super Bowl triumphs.

The dilemma Kansas City confronts is not just about preserving their championship core; it's about navigating the financial implications of doing so. The franchise faced a tough call with Sneed, opting not to retain him under the franchise tag—a move that preemptively addressed his eventual departure in NFL free agency.

This decision underscores the Chiefs' pragmatic approach to roster management, recognizing the challenges of balancing talent retention with financial sustainability.

Chiefs' 2025 Free Agency

Looking ahead to 2025, the Chiefs are bracing for a pivotal offseason, with a slew of integral players set to test the free agency waters.

The list is notable, featuring standout talents such as Justin Reid, Trey Smith, Marquise Brown, Creed Humphrey, Nick Bolton, and Charles Omenihu. Among these, the cases of interior offensive linemen Trey Smith and Creed Humphrey, off-ball linebacker Nick Bolton, and wide receiver Marquise Brown are particularly significant.

The organization's ambition is to secure several of these players before they reach the open market, a task that undoubtedly requires substantial financial investment. The spotlight, however, shines brightest on Creed Humphrey.

Ari Meirov of the 33rd Team suggests that Humphrey is seeking a groundbreaking contract extension that would position him as the NFL's top-paid center, with aspirations of a deal averaging at least $17 million annually. Such a figure would not only eclipse the current benchmark set by Detroit Lions' Frank Ragnow but also surpass the precedent established by Jason Kelce prior to his retirement.

Humphrey's trajectory has been nothing short of impressive. Drafted 63rd overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, his ascent to becoming a two-time Pro Bowl selectee and earning second-team All-Pro honors in 2022 attests to his impact on the field.

With a base salary of $4.815 million in 2024 and a cap hit of $5.241 million, Humphrey is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Given his substantial contributions and standing as one of the NFL's elite interior offensive linemen, the Chiefs are poised to prioritize his extension, a move that reflects not only on his value to the team but also on Kansas City's commitment to maintaining its competitive edge.