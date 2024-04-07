Derek Carr Aims to Ignite Rivalry with Maxx Crosby in Upcoming Clash

As Derek Carr embarks on his second season with the New Orleans Saints, anticipation builds for a particular matchup that's not just any game on the NFL calendar. Amid preparations, Carr has openly expressed his eagerness to square off against a familiar face from his past: former teammate and Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby.

In a lighthearted exchange during a fan Q-and-A, Carr humorously remarked on his intention to ignite a friendly skirmish with Crosby on the field, saying, "I am looking forward to it, I cannot wait. And, hopefully, I’m going to try to start a fight with [Maxx Crosby] and punch him, then have the ref only see him throw his punch back—that's my goal." Carr's departure from the Raiders, where he donned the silver and black for nine seasons, marked the end of an era and the beginning of a new chapter with the Saints.

After being released by the Raiders, Carr inked a four-year, $150 million contract with New Orleans. Under his leadership, the Saints posted a 9-8 record last season, showcasing Carr's adaptability and skill in leading his new team.

Carr vs. Crosby Showdown

The upcoming showdown between the Raiders and the Saints, set to unfold in New Orleans, is poised to be a captivating spectacle, especially with Carr eyeing what some might call a "revenge game" against his former team.

Despite the playful banter about starting a fight, Carr's respect for Crosby's prowess on the field is undeniable. Crosby, celebrated for his defensive acumen, has earned Pro Bowl honors in the last three seasons and was named an All-Pro in 2021 and 2023.

Carr's performance in the 2023-2024 season was notably impressive, leading the Saints to a near-playoff berth with a 9-8 record. His completion rate of 68.4%, a passer rating of 97.7, and tallying 3,878 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and only eight interceptions, underscores his efficiency and command as a quarterback.

As Carr settles further into the Saints' playbook and strengthens his rapport with head coach Dennis Allen—his former coach at the Raiders—expectations are high for an even more impactful performance in the upcoming season.

This matchup not only highlights the professional journeys of two exceptional athletes but also underscores the dynamic narratives that make the NFL a perennial source of compelling sports drama. As fans and enthusiasts gear up for this clash, the anticipation for Carr's strategy against Crosby, and whether the pre-game jest will translate into an unforgettable on-field moment, adds an intriguing layer to the forthcoming NFL season.