LA Rams' 7-Round Mock Draft: Will Les Snead's 2024 Magic Prevail?

Les Snead, the Los Angeles Rams' general manager, has proven his mettle in the high-stakes world of the NFL. The smart decisions included hiring Sean McVay and pulling off a blockbuster deal to get Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions, which have both been huge factors in pushing the Rams toward a Super Bowl title.

Under his leadership, the Rams have sealed the ultimate NFL accolade and solidified their status as the dominant force in Los Angeles, overshadowing the Chargers. As the 2024 NFL Draft looms, Snead faces a labyrinth of challenges.

The Rams, under his guide, veered into a win-now, all-in mentality and will need to figure out sooner than later who their quarterback of the future is; Stafford is in his mid-thirties. Still, McVay is now under increased pressure to not only live up to those expectations but to keep Los Angeles competitive at the very highest level.

An exit by Donald, the biggest defensive juggernaut, also leaves a hole in the lineup. That's not all doom and gloom for the Rams, though. Puka Nacua has burst onto the scene as an ultra-productive wideout to line up across from Kupp, and Kyren Williams brings a thunderous running attack.

Snead's Draft Strategies

That sets the table for a 2024 Draft of such intrigue: Snead at the controls, trying to steer the boat through an ocean of potential strategies that could either be fortifications or reworking the rosters.

With something like the NFL Mock Draft Simulator from Sportskeeda, Snead is able to try a number of strategies to put his team in the best possible position to win. One approach could see the Rams very much looking at defense with their early picks and possibly targeting standout corner Kool-Aid McKinstry, then adding some help at the cornerback position with pass rushers like Chris Braswell and linebacker Edgerrin Cooper.

That would further strengthen the defense with the idea that, later on, if the defense becomes focused on the offense of the team, a tight end would be added to the mix of weapons. On the other hand, Snead could go another route and adopt a trade-based approach in an attempt to gather further picks that would place the Rams in a better position to focus on the offensive side of the ball in the early rounds, selecting players such as Xavier Worthy, then shoring up their defense on down the line.