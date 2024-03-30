Dak Prescott Strategy: Cowboys' Riskier Path Beyond $33M Franchise Tag

More than ever at this point in time, this landscape of the ever-changing NFL really singles out the Dallas Cowboys and just what is next with their quarterback Dak Prescott. Following the conclusion of the 2020 season, Prescott agreed to a four-year, $160-million contract with the Cowboys, allowing him to be an unrestricted free agent at the conclusion of the 2024-25 NFL campaign.

The farther along the days go, the Cowboys themselves start looking less and less likely to come to the table with an extension for their star quarterback. This leaves the perspective of Prescott's free agency in 2025 wide open and with no resolution by his June 1 deadline, the future of the team would be very much From here, it's easy to see that most NFL insiders, notably the respected Jori Epstein and Charles Robinson, were frustrated with how the contracts of Prescott were getting handled.

During an exclusive conversation with Jason Fitz on ESPN's Sports and Entertainment, Epstein shone a light on the thin line it seems the Cowboys are walking and said, "The Cowboys have played this game with Dak's contract before, but this time, it's more dangerous."

Prescott's Leverage Dilemma

The risk that Epstein is referring to is that they would be unwilling to give Prescott a new contract.

Any offer of a contract would be much riskier than playing on Prescott on a 2020 $33 million franchise tag. After the 2024 season, the Cowboys find themselves in the same shoes—no leverage over his decision making. His new 2021 extension contract, however, explicitly prohibits the franchise tag, giving Prescott all the leverage to control his NFL destiny while further complicating matters for the team.

And now owner Jerry Jones finds himself in a precarious spot: His quarterback either gets the money he wants from the team or walks out the door to free agency. While the postseason still remains up and down for Prescott, the writing's on the wall for the Cowboys, at least as far as potentially having to find a replacement.

The amount going to the quarterback market is rapidly flying up, evidenced by Joe Burrow's five-year, $275 million contract with the Cincinnati Bengals—the highest total value ever given to an NFL quarterback. There are rumblings that Prescott will be looking for a contract north of that, with an average annual value that would make him the highest-paid player in the NFL, raking in upwards of over $60 million a season.

Figures from Spotrac reckon he could be in for a $214 million contract that includes $169 million guaranteed over four years, adding yet more incentive for the high-stakes negotiations that his pending contract will bring.