Cowboys Eye New quarterback Starter

As the Dallas Cowboys gear up for the upcoming NFL season, the spotlight intensifies on quarterback Dak Prescott, entering the twilight year of his current contract. Despite the team's expressed interest in securing Prescott with a contract extension, a resolution remains elusive, setting the stage for potential dramatic shifts in the team's quarterback lineup for the 2025 season.

The lack of progress in negotiations was brought into sharp focus this Tuesday by Ian Rapoport, a respected league insider, who underscored the growing uncertainty surrounding Prescott's future with the Cowboys. According to Rapoport, discussions between Prescott and the Cowboys have hit a standstill, with "no indication a deal is coming." This stalemate is particularly notable given Prescott's no-tag clause, paving his path to free agency next offseason.

Cowboys' Contract Standstill

Rapoport shared insights on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, revealing a crucial dialogue between the team and Prescott. "The #Cowboys and QB Dak Prescott have a mutual understanding of his contract situation, sources say, with no offers from Dallas despite him being in a contract year.

Owner Jerry Jones commented, 'We are where we are, locked and loaded for this year.' No indication a deal is coming," detailed Rapoport. The possibility of Dallas entering the 2025 season without Prescott at the helm marks a significant moment for the franchise.

Since assuming starting duties in 2016, Prescott has been a cornerstone of the Cowboys' offense, leading the team with poise and determination. However, as negotiations stall, the prospect of a new quarterback leading Dallas into the future becomes increasingly plausible.

The coming months will be critical for both Prescott and the Cowboys. While the door remains open for a last-minute agreement next offseason, the current impasse suggests a recalibration of expectations may be in order. As the 2024 season unfolds, the Cowboys and their fans face the reality of possibly bidding farewell to a player who has become synonymous with the team's recent era.

In the dynamic and unpredictable world of the NFL, Dallas stands at a crossroads, contemplating its future and the legacy of one of its most impactful players.