Packers Coach Surprised by Star RB Acquisition

© Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

In a surprising turn of events, Green Bay Packers' head coach Matt LaFleur expressed his astonishment at the team's recent acquisition of esteemed running back Josh Jacobs, as reported by Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. This development has certainly taken the NFL community by surprise, particularly given Jacobs' illustrious track record and the anticipation surrounding his move in a densely talented free agency pool.

Having distinguished himself as a formidable force in the field with the Oakland-Las Vegas Raiders, Jacobs' career boasts two Pro Bowl selections and an esteemed First Team All-Pro honor over his five-season tenure. Since being drafted 24th overall by the Raiders in 2019, he has delivered consistently high performance, evidenced by three seasons with over 1,000 rushing yards.

Notably, the 2022 season saw him leading with an impressive 1,653 rushing yards.

Jacobs' Record Season

The Alabama alumnus also made headlines two seasons prior by playing in all 17 games, where he achieved career highs across the board—393 touches, leading rushing yards, and an astounding 2,053 yards from scrimmage.

These remarkable achievements placed him fifth in the AP Offensive Player of the Year voting. Despite a slight downturn in 2023, limited to 13 games and experiencing career lows, Jacobs' move to the Packers on a lucrative four-year, $48M deal on March 14, shortly after Aaron Jones' release, has been a topic of much discussion.

Jones, a beloved figure and a stalwart for the Packers, joined the Minnesota Vikings on March 12, which further adds to the intrigue of this transition. LaFleur didn't shy away from expressing his sentiments about losing Jones, highlighting not just his on-field prowess but his invaluable contribution to the team spirit and locker room dynamics.

The coach lauded Jones' professionalism and team-first attitude, acknowledging the challenge in filling the void left by such a player. Despite the suddenness of Jacobs' signing, LaFleur conveyed enthusiasm for what the running back brings to the Packers.

Praising Jacobs' aggressive playstyle and potential in the passing game, LaFleur anticipates leveraging his high-volume capabilities and versatility, hinting at an exciting season ahead for the Packers. As the team gears up with Jacobs on board, the NFL awaits the dynamic impact of this unexpected but promising partnership.