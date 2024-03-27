NFL Nearing Approval for Tom Brady's Raiders Stake

© Ethan Miller/Getty Images

In the midst of the National Football League's bustling annual league meeting held at the opulent Ritz-Carlton Grande Lakes, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed the ongoing anticipation surrounding Tom Brady’s foray into the Las Vegas Raiders’ ownership.

Although the league has yet to greenlight Brady's minority ownership bid, Goodell reassured stakeholders, stating, “I wouldn't say it's a delay. We're engaged in a comprehensive process. We've maintained communication with their team, and I believe we are making headway”.

The agreement, initially forged last May, would mark Brady as only the third player in NFL history to transition into an ownership role, joining the exclusive ranks of George Halas and Jerry Richardson. “We’re thrilled at the prospect of Tom joining the Raiders,” remarked Raiders owner Mark Davis in an interview with ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez, highlighting the historic nature of this transition.

Brady Ownership Vote Pending

However, the approval of Brady’s ownership stake hinges on a supermajority vote from at least 24 NFL owners, a decision that remains pending, with a vote scheduled for the league's next assembly in May.

Additionally, Goodell touched on a variety of pressing topics during his conference. The league is actively investigating potential tampering by the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons in their recruitment efforts for Saquon Barkley and Kirk Cousins, respectively.

Goodell emphasized the league's dedication to preserving the integrity of its processes and player safety. This includes a controversial decision to ban the swivel hip-drop tackle technique, which has sparked debate among defensive players for its perceived impact on gameplay.

Goodell also commented on the ongoing scrutiny surrounding gambling in sports, brought to the forefront by the scandal involving Shohei Ohtani’s former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara. “Like everyone, we’re striving to understand and ensure all league personnel are well-informed of the policy’s scope, emphasizing that the integrity of our game remains paramount,” Goodell stated.

The Commissioner highlighted the need for a new stadium for the Washington Commanders, emphasizing its significance for enhancing the team's presence in the nation's capital. The league's decision against placing Buffalo Bills’ Von Miller on the commissioner's exempt list was also defended by Goodell, citing the particulars of Miller’s case.

Looking towards international expansion, Goodell expressed optimism about the NFL’s debut in São Paulo, Brazil, predicting it to be an “explosive market” for football. The league's strategic move to host a Week 1 game there underscores its global ambitions, although the Philadelphia Eagles' opponent has yet to be announced.

As the NFL continues to navigate these diverse challenges and opportunities, the spotlight remains on the potential expansion of its ownership ranks and the broader implications for the sport's future both domestically and internationally.