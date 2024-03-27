Patrick Mahomes Pokes Fun at Travis Kelce's Age

© Jamie Squire/Getty Images

In a light-hearted moment that underscored the camaraderie and competitive spirit of the Kansas City Chiefs, quarterback Patrick Mahomes couldn't resist playfully teasing his teammate, Travis Kelce, about his age. This jest came just weeks following the retirement announcement from Kelce's brother, Jason Kelce, the seasoned Philadelphia Eagles center, at the age of 34.

During the prestigious NFL's 101 Awards, where Mahomes, at 28, was honored with the Derrick Thomas Award recognizing him as the Chiefs' most valuable player of the year, he shared his thoughts on the team's recent acquisition, wide receiver Marquise Brown, from the Arizona Cardinals.

Mahomes praised Brown's evident dedication and desire to contribute to a winning team, highlighting the collective ambition to perpetuate the greatness they believe they have initiated in Kansas City. "It's all about building with those who share a hunger for victory," Mahomes remarked, hinting at the drive and ambition that fuels the team.

However, it was his light-hearted comment about Kelce that drew smiles, saying, "We still have a young team other than Trav," poking fun at the veteran player's age relative to the rest of the squad.

Kelce Defies Age

At 34, Kelce finds himself as one of the elder statesmen in the Chiefs' locker room, second only to James Winchester.

The tight end's age has become a playful focal point, especially in the physically demanding NFL, where players often see their prime years behind them as they reach their 30s. Yet, Kelce's performance continues to defy the typical age constraints, showcasing that age is but a number in the realm of elite athleticism.

Kelce's career longevity and performance level echo the trajectories of NFL legends who have extended their playing days well into their 30s and, in rare cases, their 40s, like Tom Brady, who retired at 45. If Kelce follows in his brother Jason's footsteps, the league may well enjoy his on-field prowess for several more seasons.

This spirited exchange between Mahomes and Kelce not only highlights the friendly banter that strengthens team bonds but also underscores the Chiefs' blend of youth and experience as they aim to sustain their championship-caliber momentum.

As the NFL landscape continues to evolve, the Chiefs' commitment to excellence remains steadfast, with veterans and newcomers alike driven by a collective hunger for success.