Mike Tomlin Reveals Starting QB Choice

In a strategic move that underscores the Pittsburgh Steelers' intentions for their quarterback lineup, the team's recent acquisition of Russell Wilson has solidified his role as the anticipated starting quarterback. This confirmation came directly from the Steelers' head coach, Mike Tomlin, in a recent discussion with the press.

Tomlin's declaration puts an end to any speculation surrounding the quarterback position by stating unequivocally that Wilson is set to lead, with Justin Fields, a recent trade from the Chicago Bears, positioned to challenge when the time is ripe.

ESPN's Brooke Pryor relayed Tomlin's perspective on the matter, quoting him as saying, “Russell Wilson will have the 'pole position' in the quarterback's room and when it’s appropriate for Justin Fields to compete, he’ll compete”.

This comment not only clarifies the pecking order within the team but also emphasizes the competitive spirit the Steelers aim to cultivate.

Wilson's Fresh Start

Wilson, aged 35, is transitioning to Pittsburgh following a challenging tenure with the Denver Broncos that fell short of expectations.

Despite the setbacks, the nine-time Pro Bowler's enthusiasm remains undiminished, as evidenced by his recent social media post that exudes optimism about his future contributions to the Steelers. Wilson, who inked a one-year deal worth $1.2 million with the team, brings a wealth of experience and a winning mentality, having clinched a Super Bowl victory in his illustrious career.

On the other hand, Justin Fields, the 25-year-old quarterback who first made his mark as the Chicago Bears' first-round pick in 2021, finds a new beginning with the Steelers. Fields became a viable trade option for Pittsburgh as the Bears shifted their focus to securing a quarterback with their No.

1 overall pick this year, leading to his acquisition in exchange for a compensatory sixth-round pick. The addition of Wilson and Fields has generated palpable excitement among teammates, including Steelers star T.J. Watt, who expressed his enthusiasm for the dynamic duo.

In a statement to FOX 4 Kansas City, Watt highlighted the invaluable experience and high-level performance the new quarterbacks bring to the team. Watt's eagerness to learn from their insights and success, particularly from a Super Bowl champion like Wilson, underscores the collective ambition within the Steelers' camp to elevate their game and chase postseason glory, an achievement that has eluded them in recent years.