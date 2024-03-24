Jayden Daniels vs. Lamar Jackson: Speed Analysis of 2024 NFL Draft Prospect

© Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Jayden Daniels and Lamar Jackson, two quarterbacks renowned for their remarkable dual-threat capabilities, have both distinguished themselves not only for their arm strength but also for their agility on the field. Having each clinched the prestigious Heisman Trophy, these athletes are on a collision course for future All-Pro accolades, setting the stage for a thrilling rivalry.

Lamar Jackson, known for his exceptional speed, solidified his reputation by clocking a blistering 4.34 seconds in the 40-yard dash during Louisville's celebrated "Speed Day." This feat underscores his status as one of the quickest quarterbacks to grace the field.

In contrast, Jayden Daniels showcased his athletic prowess with a commendable 40-yard dash time of 4.50 seconds at Arizona State University, where he quickly ascended to the role of starting quarterback before transferring to LSU Tigers.

Despite his impressive performance, Daniels trails Jackson in terms of outright speed, setting Jackson apart in their high-speed duel.

Daniels' Draft Spotlight

As we pivot to the NFL Draft, the spotlight intensifies on Jayden Daniels, whose collegiate tenure was marked by outstanding achievements.

As a linchpin for the LSU Tigers, Daniels continued the legacy of triumph post-Joe Burrow's transition to the NFL, demonstrating exceptional passing accuracy and mobility. Talent scouts have lauded Daniels for his mastery over mid-range passing and a sophisticated grasp of zone defenses, albeit highlighting areas for growth in deep passing on the move and physicality for the professional league.

The buzz around the 2024 NFL Draft positions Jayden Daniels as a frontrunner, with speculation mounting about his potential selection by the Washington Commanders as the second overall pick. This move comes on the heels of the Commanders' decision to trade their previous season's starting quarterback, Sam Howell, to the Seattle Seahawks.

This sets the stage for Daniels to vie for the starting position against Marcus Mariota, aiming to spearhead the Commanders' resurgence. As the draft draws near, anticipation builds not only around Daniels' future but also the destinies of fellow prospects Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, each poised to rejuvenate franchises beleaguered by lackluster performances in the 2023 season.

The forthcoming NFL season looms large with promises of revitalization, led by a new generation of quarterbacks eager to leave their mark.