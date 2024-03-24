Caleb Williams to Attend USC-Kansas Game, Reveals via IG Story

© Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Caleb Williams, despite concluding his tenure with the USC Trojans in November, evidently maintains a deep affection for his alma mater. The quarterback, anticipated to be the top pick in the upcoming NFL draft, utilized his Instagram story to share his plans to support JuJu Watkins and the USC basketball team as they face off against the Kansas Jayhawks, seeded eighth, this Monday.

Echoing a post from Trojans basketball coach Lindsay Gottlieb, Williams succinctly stated, "Be there Monday," marking his anticipation for the NCAA Tournament's second-round game. The No. 1 seeded USC Trojans, boasting a commendable 27-5 record, are set to leverage their home-court advantage against Kansas in a crucial match-up.

Watkins Leads Trojans

Watkins has rapidly become the centerpiece for the Trojans' aspirations, shouldering the responsibility to guide her team beyond the formidable Kansas Jayhawks in the ongoing tournament. In a display of skill that underscored her vital role, Watkins' outstanding contribution in the initial round became a cornerstone of the Trojans' strategy.

Scoring an impressive 23 points complemented by five rebounds and four assists, her performance was a key factor in USC's emphatic 87-55 triumph over Texas A&M Corpus Christi. Watkins' ability to dominate on the court not only highlighted her individual talent but also propelled USC towards a potential deep run in the tournament, setting the stage for a highly anticipated showdown with the Jayhawks.

The much-anticipated clash between the Trojans and the Jayhawks is scheduled for live broadcast on ESPN, with alternative live streaming options available on Fubo TV. Fans are eagerly awaiting the tip-off at 10 p.m. ET this Monday.

Reflecting on Caleb Williams' final season at USC, the 2022 Heisman Trophy recipient delivered yet another stellar performance. Williams amassed 3,633 passing yards and scored 30 touchdowns from 266 passes, complemented by 11 rushing touchdowns across 12 games.

Despite his impressive individual stats, the Trojans wrapped up the season with a somewhat disappointing 7-5 record (5-4 in the Pac-12). Williams, having opted out of the Holiday Bowl against Louisville, officially declared for the 2024 NFL draft, with the Chicago Bears positioned favorably with the first draft selection, heightening anticipation for Williams' professional football career.