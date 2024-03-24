Austin Ekeler Doubts Chargers' Plans Post-Washington $11M Deal

© Rob Carr/Getty Images

In a notable shift within the NFL landscape, Austin Ekeler, the dynamic running back formerly of the Los Angeles Chargers, has transitioned to the Washington Commanders, igniting conversations about the Chargers' strategy in the free agency market.

This move, marking a significant chapter in Ekeler's career, came to light during his candid appearance on the "God Bless Football" podcast, where he shared insights into his departure from the Chargers. Ekeler revealed the Chargers' explicit communication regarding their vision for the running back role, a vision that, according to him, did not align with his skill set.

"The Chargers came to me and kinda told me what they were looking at in the RB position, and it wasn't what I can offer as a player," Ekeler expressed, highlighting a fundamental disconnect between his abilities and the team's aspirations.

Ekeler's Free Agency Move

The running back's decision to explore free agency was propelled by a sense of being a fallback option rather than a priority for the Chargers. He articulated a desire to avoid being a secondary choice, prompting his venture into free agency in pursuit of an organization that valued his unique contributions on the field.

"If all else fails, bring Austin back in type of thing? Because I don't want to be in that scenario," he stated, underlining his quest for a team that fully embraces his talents. Ekeler's journey from an undrafted player in 2017 to a key figure in the NFL underscores his resilience and dedication.

Despite striving for a contract extension with the Chargers last offseason, the negotiations did not culminate in an agreement, leading to his 2024 season with the Commanders under a two-year deal valued at $11 million. This contract not only marks a new chapter for Ekeler but also for the Commanders, who are in the throes of revitalization under new head coach Dan Quinn.

With a track record of 170 carries for 628 rushing yards and five touchdowns, alongside 51 receptions for 436 receiving yards and one touchdown in the previous season, Ekeler's performance is anticipated to significantly contribute to the Commanders' offensive strategy.

His move to Washington is viewed through a lens of optimism and potential, as both Ekeler and the Commanders embark on a journey of growth and competitive resurgence in the NFL arena.