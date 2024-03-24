Russell Wilson Cheers on Alma Mater in NCAA Tourney

© Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback, Russell Wilson, demonstrated his unwavering support for his alma mater, North Carolina State University (NC State), during the Wolfpack's NCAA men's basketball tournament second-round clash in Pittsburgh over the weekend.

Witnesses spotted Wilson amidst the fervent atmosphere at the PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, accompanying Steelers minority owner, Thomas Tull, as they watched the Wolfpack face off against Oakland in the Round of 32. The encounter proved to be a nail-biter, stretching into overtime, offering Wilson an intense spectacle.

The victor of this tense matchup would advance to confront the winner between Colorado and Marquette in the upcoming Sweet 16 showdown. Both NC State and Oakland defied expectations by securing victories to advance to the second round.

The 'Pack managed to topple the higher-seeded Texas, while the Golden Grizzlies caused a stir by defeating Kentucky.

Wilson's NC State Commitment

Wilson's allegiance to NC State traces back to July 23, 2006, when he committed to the university before his final year at the Collegiate School in Richmond, Virginia.

Despite having a scholarship offer from Duke, Wilson opted for NC State. During his tenure at Raleigh, spanning four years, he showcased his prowess in football, participating in 36 games and amassing an impressive 8,545 yards and 30 touchdowns over three seasons from 2008 to 2010.

Not only did Wilson excel on the football field, but he also showcased his skills in baseball, serving as a second baseman for NC State from 2008 to 2010. His talents were so remarkable that in 2010, upon graduation, he was drafted by the Colorado Rockies, subsequently attending spring training with the club, which led to a brief hiatus from the NC State football team.

However, Wilson's passion for football ultimately prevailed, prompting him to transfer to Wisconsin for his final season of eligibility. As one of the latest additions to the Steelers roster, Wilson has been acclimating himself to his new surroundings since his signing on March 10.

Although formal team activities won't commence until organized team activities kick off in May, Wilson and his fellow Steelers are already gearing up with personal workouts, preparing to make an impact in Pittsburgh.