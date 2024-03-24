Mike Evans Compares Baker Mayfield to Johnny Manziel

© Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Following the departure of football legend Tom Brady, many speculated that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would face challenging times ahead. However, against all odds, they not only persevered but also clinched another NFC South victory.

The Buccaneers emerged as a surprise contender during the 2023 NFL season, showcasing their mettle with a notable triumph over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round. Despite a subsequent defeat to the Detroit Lions, the franchise finds itself in a promising position within the NFC hierarchy.

Mayfield's Resurgence: Key Contracts

Baker Mayfield, in his inaugural season with the Buccaneers, experienced a resurgence, earning him a three-year contract extension in the offseason. Additionally, the team successfully secured the services of Mike Evans for an additional two years, ensuring continuity in their formidable passing game.

Amidst this optimism, Mike Evans provided intriguing insight into his on-field dynamic with Mayfield, drawing parallels between the latter's playing style and that of his former collegiate teammate, Johnny Manziel, as reported by Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.

"He’s similar to Johnny, his playing style," remarked Evans. "I mean, really similar. So it was easy to adjust to play with him. Shorter quarterback. Great athlete. Throws like a baseball player, like really tight spiral. Really good arm.

Improvise, can do all those things. Super tough. So I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do this year." Evans and Manziel had previously collaborated at Texas A&M, and Evans appears to have leveraged that shared history to forge a strong rapport with Mayfield from the outset.

Their chemistry translated into several pivotal plays last season, with expectations running high for even greater synergy in 2024 following a full year of partnership. As the Buccaneers gear up for the upcoming season, the camaraderie between Mayfield and Evans stands as a testament to the team's continued ambition and potential for further success on the gridiron.