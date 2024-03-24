Jets Eager to Sign Jadeveon Clowney

© Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

The New York Jets are ardently pursuing free-agent edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney, intensifying their recruitment efforts following a recent meeting with the elite defender. Sources close to the situation have revealed to Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report that the Jets are "highly motivated" to finalize a deal with Clowney, who was the first overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

The communication between the two parties has been described as "constant," signaling a serious intent on the Jets' part to bring Clowney into their fold. This pursuit comes amidst a competitive landscape, with the Baltimore Ravens and Carolina Panthers also expressing keen interest in Clowney.

The edge rusher's impressive performance last season, where he matched his career-best with 9.5 sacks while with the Ravens, has certainly bolstered his market value. Notably, Clowney's contribution was pivotal throughout the regular season and the playoffs, marking a significant achievement as it was the first time he had played a full season since his tenure with the Houston Texans in 2017—a year that also saw him notch 9.5 sacks.

Clowney's Sack Consistency

Clowney's consistency is highlighted by his achievement of reaching or surpassing nine sacks in four of the past seven seasons, showcasing his skills across various teams including the Texans, Cleveland Browns, and Ravens, with stints at the Seattle Seahawks in 2019 and Tennessee Titans in 2020.

The Jets' interest in Clowney isn't solely based on his past accomplishments; it's also a strategic move to bolster their defense following the departure of Bryce Huff to the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency. Huff's ten sacks will be missed, and Clowney's potential addition is seen as a crucial step in filling this gap.

Despite a tight cap situation—with approximately $8.5 million available, according to Over the Cap—the Jets are exploring financial maneuvers to accommodate Clowney's signing. This includes the potential use of void years to mitigate the salary cap impact, a tactic they've employed in other signings.

As negotiations continue, the Jets' commitment to strengthening their defensive lineup through Clowney's acquisition remains evident, signaling their determination to enhance their competitiveness in the upcoming season.