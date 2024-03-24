Aaron Donald Claims T.J. Watt Repeatedly Overlooked for DPOY Honors

© Patrick Smith/Getty Images

In the pantheon of NFL greatness, few names resonate with the force and distinction of Aaron Donald, the Los Angeles Rams' defensive juggernaut. Widely acclaimed as the premier defensive force of our era, Donald has carved a legacy that blends relentless pursuit with unparalleled skill.

Amid a candid conversation on the Rams' official website, Donald turned the spotlight towards the elite defenders currently shaping the game, reserving special commendation for T.J. Watt, the Pittsburgh Steelers' formidable edge rusher.

Watt, according to Donald, embodies consistency and excellence, a beacon of defensive prowess that lights up the league year after year. "He's another guy that’s consistently been doing it every single year,” Donald remarked, his tone a mix of respect and admiration.

However, Donald's praise didn't stop at mere acknowledgment of Watt's on-field exploits.

Watt's DPOY Snubs

The conversation took a turn towards the awards circuit, where Donald pointed out an oversight that has arguably cost Watt his due recognition.

Despite Watt's staggering achievements, including tying the NFL record with an astonishing 22.5 sacks in a single season, he has been overlooked for the Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) award multiple times. "I felt like he should’ve won a couple more Defensive Player [of the Year awards],” Donald confessed.

“He kind of got snubbed a couple times”. This assertion holds weight, especially considering the 2020 season when Watt's record-tying performance was overshadowed in the DPOY voting, a title that went to Donald himself.

Furthermore, despite leading the league in sacks in 2023, Watt again fell short, this time to Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns. Donald's commentary sheds light on a sentiment echoed by many within the league and its fanbase: T.J.

Watt, with his unmatched skill and dedication, deserves recognition as a three-time Defensive Player of the Year. Such insights from a player of Donald's stature not only amplify the debate surrounding the DPOY award but also underscore the fierce competition and narrow margins that define the NFL's highest honors.

As the discussion continues, it's clear that both Donald and Watt are not just contemporaries but pillars of a defensive legacy that will inspire future generations.