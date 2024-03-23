Pro Bowl Star Xavien Howard Expresses Desire to Play for Dream Team

© Stacy Revere/Getty Images

In the whirlwind of NFL free agency, cornerback Xavien Howard emerges as a marquee player still on the hunt for a team as we look towards the 2024 season. Amidst speculation and anticipation, Howard has openly declared his interest in a particular destination that hits close to home.

During a candid conversation with the Houston Chronicle, Howard didn't shy away from expressing his eagerness to join the Houston Texans, a move that would signify a return to his roots. "I would love to do that. Especially back at home, the crib," Howard remarked, highlighting his connection to Houston not just in words but with the city's insignias tattooed on his skin, alongside the Houston Rockets' logo, showcasing his deep-seated affinity for the city's sports culture.

From Dolphin to Free Agent

Howard's journey began with the Miami Dolphins, where he was drafted in the second round back in 2016. His tenure with the Dolphins was distinguished by impressive accolades, including four Pro Bowl selections and leading the NFL in interceptions in 2018 and 2020.

However, the Dolphins released Howard, paving the way for new opportunities as he enters the next phase of his career. Now at 30, Howard's prime years in the NFL might be behind him, yet his performance in 2023, with 45 tackles, one interception, and 12 passes defended, attests to his enduring capabilities on the field.

Howard himself is cognizant of his value, emphasizing his willingness to prioritize championship aspirations over financial gain. "I'd rather take a pay cut to go to a team that's going to go further in the playoffs," he stated, underlining his ultimate ambition to secure a Super Bowl victory.

The Houston Texans, with approximately $20.4 million in salary cap space available, as reported by Over The Cap, could potentially accommodate Howard without necessitating a pay cut. Howard's addition could significantly bolster the Texans' secondary, which has seen recent investments in former first-round picks Jeff Okudah and C.J.

Henderson, though both have yet to fully meet expectations. Incorporating Howard into their lineup could not only provide the Texans with a proficient starter but also offer invaluable mentorship to their burgeoning cornerback group, elevating the team's defensive prowess and amplifying their chances for success in the forthcoming season.