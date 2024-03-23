Why Did Kenny Pickett's Move to the Eagles Make Sense

© Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

In the passionate world of Philadelphia Eagles fandom, a meme featuring General Manager Howie Roseman peering intently from a stadium suite with large binoculars has gained popularity. This image, emblematic of Roseman's diligent scouting efforts, particularly resurfaces during the critical periods of free agency and the draft.

These moments are affectionately referred to by the local community as "Howie SZN," a nod to Roseman's proactive approach to team building. This particular meme traces its origin back to a November 2021 encounter where Roseman, deviating from his usual routine, attended a collegiate showdown between the University of Pittsburgh and the University of North Carolina.

The game showcased two promising quarterback talents, Sam Howell and Kenny Pickett, who would soon become an integral part of the Eagles' roster. Pickett, reflecting on Roseman's unexpected presence at the game, shared, "Talking with Howie, I think he said it was the first college game he was at in three years or something.

It was a significant memory from my time at Pitt, and it was truly special that he made the effort to be there. That moment hinted at a genuine interest from the Eagles dating back to my days at Pitt." Fast forward to the first week of free agency, and Roseman's longstanding interest materialized into a strategic acquisition.

The Eagles welcomed Pickett aboard from the Pittsburgh Steelers in a well-coordinated trade. This deal not only signified a new chapter for Pickett but also aligned with the Eagles' forward-thinking roster strategy.

Eagles' QB Evolution

The quarterback landscape for the Eagles has evolved significantly over the past few years.

Jalen Hurts has emerged as the undeniable leader of the pack, securing his position as the Eagles' QB1 with a commanding average salary reflecting his value to the team. Despite Pickett's underwhelming stint with the Steelers, marked by a 14-10 record as a starter and modest statistical achievements, his move to Philadelphia offers a beacon of renewal.

The Steelers' shift towards Russell Wilson as their starting quarterback in 2024 left Pickett seeking new horizons, which he found with the Eagles. Pickett's arrival in Philadelphia is not just a homecoming but a strategic move by the Eagles.

Amid exploring other quarterback options this offseason, including Justin Fields, the Eagles have shown a clear preference for Pickett's skills and potential for growth. His familiarity with offensive schemes that resemble those of the Eagles, coupled with his proven mobility and accuracy, positions him as an intriguing addition to the team.

Now under the Eagles' wing, Pickett is set to embrace his role as the secondary quarterback, bolstering the team's depth and providing a reliable option behind Hurts. This move aligns with the Eagles' philosophy of valuing the quarterback position's depth, a strategy that has proven successful in the past.