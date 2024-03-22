Steelers May Part Ways with Russell Wilson Post-Training Camp, NFL Exec Reports

© Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Entering the 2024 season, expectations are high for Russell Wilson to lead the Pittsburgh Steelers as their starting quarterback, despite the recent acquisition of Justin Fields. Yet, conversations within NFL circles suggest a different narrative may unfold.

Adam Schefter of ESPN, during a segment on "NFL Live," shed light on the speculative future of Wilson with the Steelers. After engaging with multiple sources, Schefter conveyed insights from an NFL executive who hinted at a possible shift in the team's quarterback dynamics.

The executive suggested that should Fields outperform Wilson during the training camp, the Steelers might contemplate a significant change.

Steelers' QB Flexibility

Schefter explained, "In the NFL, there's a clear understanding that the allegiance to players is often as deep as their most recent performance.

Considering the modest financial commitment the Steelers have made to both quarterbacks, it wouldn't be surprising if the team opts for a change based on training camp outcomes. This is especially true for Wilson, who joined the Steelers on a veteran minimum contract of $1.12 million after parting ways with the Denver Broncos." This low financial stake in Wilson is partly due to the Broncos' obligation to fulfill a $38 million salary for the season, despite his departure.

In contrast, the trade for Fields involved a relatively minor exchange, sending a conditional 2025 sixth-round pick to the Chicago Bears for the quarterback once hailed as the 11th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Schefter emphasized the Steelers' strategic positioning, "The minimal investments made in acquiring these talents grant the Steelers flexibility.

This enables the team to navigate the preseason strategically, prioritizing the best outcome for the squad." The trade of Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles seemingly paved the way for Wilson's lead role in the upcoming season.

However, the introduction of Fields into the equation introduces a competitive angle, stirring discussions around the quarterback position. Despite this, Wilson appears unfazed, warmly welcoming Fields to the team via a post on his X account, signaling readiness for a healthy rivalry.

Wilson, a seasoned quarterback with a Super Bowl victory and nine Pro Bowl appearances under his belt, boasts a commendable regular-season record. Fields, although younger and less experienced with a challenging start to his NFL career, shows promise.

As the Steelers navigate the preseason, the dynamic between Wilson and Fields will be closely watched, potentially redefining the team's strategy moving forward.