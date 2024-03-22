Packers' Latest Offseason Acquisition Dubbed Most Puzzling Move

© Ethan Miller/Getty Images

In a series of bold moves during the 2024 offseason, the Green Bay Packers have positioned themselves aggressively for the upcoming season. This strategy involved parting ways with David Bakhtiari, a key figure in their lineup, marking the third year in a row the Packers have bid farewell to a major player.

The decision to release Bakhtiari, a stalwart left tackle, was primarily a financial one, freeing up $20 million in salary cap space. This move continues a trend for the Packers, who have seen the departure of significant talents such as Davante Adams, Aaron Rodgers, and Mason Crosby in recent years.

Not resting on their laurels, the Packers promptly utilized the newfound cap flexibility to significantly enhance their team. They made a splash in the defensive market by signing Xavier McKinney, a highly sought-after safety from the New York Giants, to a four-year contract worth $68 million.

This deal not only brings a dynamic playmaker into the fold but also establishes McKinney among the league's top-earning safeties.

Packers' Controversial Swap

The offensive lineup saw a major addition as well, with Josh Jacobs joining the ranks from the Las Vegas Raiders on a four-year, $48 million contract.

As the new lead running back, Jacobs' arrival necessitated the departure of Aaron Jones, a consistent performer for Green Bay. This transition has stirred considerable debate, especially from ESPN's fantasy football analyst, Stephania Bell.

Bell has critiqued the move as perplexing, given Jones' integral role and the larger financial commitment to Jacobs, despite Jones' challenges last season, including a lingering hamstring injury. Adding to the intrigue, Aaron Jones has since signed with the Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay's divisional rival, ensuring that the Packers will face their former running back twice in the 2024 season.

This could amplify the scrutiny on the decision to release him, especially if Jones performs well against his old team. While Jacobs' contract appears substantial at face value, it includes clauses that could allow the Packers some flexibility in the future.

However, the immediate financial implication is clear: Green Bay will incur higher costs for their running back position in 2024 than if they had retained Jones and opted for a less expensive alternative to Jacobs. This series of strategic decisions reflects the Packers' ambition but also introduces significant financial and competitive risks as they prepare for the challenges of the upcoming season.