2024 NFL Draft: 3 Strategies for Jim Harbaugh and the LA Chargers

© Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers are poised for a pivotal offseason, embarking on a mission to revamp their roster and ensure the prime years of quarterback Justin Herbert are fully capitalized. With an extensive rebuild underway, the focus is squarely on surrounding Herbert with a competent team that can compete at the highest level.

Jim Harbaugh and his team are at the helm of this transformation, contemplating several strategic moves to achieve this goal. In their initial mock draft, the Chargers set their sights on Brock Bowers, a tight end from Georgia, with their 5th overall pick.

Bowers, heralded for his exceptional talent, is envisioned as a transformative addition to the Chargers, potentially filling the void left by Antonio Gates. His arrival promises to enhance LA's passing game significantly.

Offensive Reinforcements Secured

With their subsequent picks, the Chargers aim to bolster their offense by selecting Devontez Walker, a wide receiver from North Carolina, and Trey Benson, a running back from Florida State, with the 37th and 69th picks, respectively.

These selections are aimed at providing Herbert with a variety of weapons, addressing the urgent need for offensive versatility. The draft strategy also emphasizes strengthening the defense and providing Herbert with robust protection.

Picks such as Edgerrin Cooper, a linebacker from Texas A&M, and Xavier Legette, a wide receiver from South Carolina, demonstrate the Chargers' commitment to building a balanced team capable of contending on all fronts.

In a subsequent mock draft, the Chargers make a strategic move by selecting Marvin Harrison Jr., a wide receiver from Ohio State, capitalizing on his unexpected availability at the 5th overall pick. This selection, coupled with trades and additional picks, including Ladd McConkey, a wide receiver from Georgia, and McKinnley Jackson, a defensive tackle from Texas A&M, underscores the Chargers' intention to overhaul their receiving corps and fortify their defensive line.

The Chargers continue to prioritize the offensive and defensive lines in their third mock draft, selecting Graham Barton, an offensive guard from Duke, and Roger Rosengarten, an offensive tackle from Washington, along with investments in the linebacker and wide receiver positions.

These strategic choices reflect the Chargers' holistic approach to building a team that can provide Herbert with the protection he needs and the defensive support to secure victories. As the Chargers navigate this offseason, their draft strategy reveals a comprehensive plan to rejuvenate the team.

By focusing on securing top talent across various positions, the Chargers are laying the groundwork for a competitive team that can maximize Justin Herbert's prime years and challenge for supremacy in the NFL.