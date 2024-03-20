Shaquill Griffin's Vikings Deal: Earnings for the CB in Minnesota

© Eakin Howard/Getty Images

In a significant move ahead of the 2024 NFL season, the Minnesota Vikings have secured the services of cornerback Shaquill Griffin on a one-year contract valued at $6 million, as reported by Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report.

This acquisition marks a new chapter for Griffin, who will be entering his eighth season in the NFL, bringing his considerable experience and skill to the Vikings' defense. Over his impressive seven-year career, Griffin has accumulated substantial earnings, totaling $34,359,882, according to financial analyses by Spotrac.

His income breakdown reveals $17,866,600 from salaries, $14,258,620 through signing bonuses, $558,809 from roster bonuses, and an additional $1 million from workout bonuses, underscoring his value in the league.

Griffin's Career Journey

Drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Griffin spent four fruitful seasons with the team.

His standout performance in 2019 earned him Pro Bowl recognition, highlighting his prowess on the field. Subsequently, Griffin took his talents to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021, where he continued to showcase his defensive skills.

After a brief tenure with the Jaguars, Griffin signed with the Houston Texans before the 2023 season. However, his time with the Texans was short-lived, as he was released on November 29, only to be picked up off waivers by the Carolina Panthers the very next day.

Despite the Panthers releasing Griffin at the season's end, the Vikings have now offered him another opportunity to shine in the upcoming season. During the 2023 season, Griffin split his time between the Texans and the Panthers.

In his ten games for Houston, he contributed nine tackles, defended four passes, and secured one interception, playing a key role in the team's 6-4 record during his tenure. Although he only made three appearances for the Panthers, Griffin's overall career stats are notable, with 366 tackles, seven interceptions, 64 passes defended, and a forced fumble, demonstrating his consistent impact on the field.

As Shaquill Griffin prepares to don the Vikings' purple and gold, both the team and its fans eagerly anticipate the experience and dynamism he will bring to Minnesota's defense, aiming for a triumphant 2024 season.