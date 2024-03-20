Saints Fans Worry: Chase Young Update Raises Concerns

© Harry How/Getty Images

In a move that sparked both excitement and concern among New Orleans Saints fans, the team announced on Tuesday the acquisition of star defensive end Chase Young on a one-year contract worth $13 million. The signing brings a significant boost to the Saints' defensive lineup, introducing a player known for his formidable presence on the field.

However, the celebration was quickly tempered by news of Young's impending neck procedure, which is set to sideline him until the summer months. Adam Schefter, a reputable source within the sports community, reported that the Saints were aware of Young's neck issue prior to finalizing the deal but felt confident in moving forward regardless.

The expectation is that the 24-year-old will recover in time to join the team for the start of the regular season. While some supporters might dismiss the situation as minor, Young's injury history suggests there could be more significant concerns lurking beneath the surface.

Young's Rocky Road

Chase Young, selected as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, had an explosive rookie year, missing only one game and setting career highs across several defensive metrics. His impressive performance earned him a Pro Bowl selection and the prestigious Defensive Rookie of the Year title.

However, the following seasons have seen Young's promising career trajectory disrupted by injuries. In 2021, a severe knee injury ended his season prematurely in Week 10. The repercussions of this injury extended into the 2022 season, with Young being placed on the physically unable to perform list and only returning to play in the final three games of the season.

Despite these setbacks, Young remained a resilient figure on the field, overcoming a "stinger" injury in the previous preseason to play in 16 regular season games. His mid-season trade to the San Francisco 49ers last year saw him participating in all their remaining games, including a playoff run.

As Young prepares for his neck procedure, the Saints and their fans are left weighing the potential risks and rewards of their newest acquisition, hoping for a successful recovery and a return to his peak form.