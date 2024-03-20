Jimmy Garoppolo Shares His Perspective on NFL Suspension

© Steve Marcus/Getty Images

In the competitive arena of the NFL, the narrative following a suspension for Performance-Enhancing Drugs (PEDs) often treads a familiar path. Athletes typically cite unintentional mistakes or a lack of awareness about the substances they are ingesting.

The recent suspension of Jimmy Garoppolo, the newly signed quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams, aligns with this common storyline. Tasked with backing up Matthew Stafford for the 2024 season after replacing Carson Wentz, Garoppolo faces a two-game suspension right at the season's outset due to a failed drug test.

Addressing the media with a sense of accountability, Garoppolo admitted to his oversight. He explained that his violation stemmed from an assumption that he would receive an exemption for a drug used therapeutically. Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUEs), as defined by the Athletics Integrity Unit, allow athletes to use otherwise banned medications for legitimate medical conditions without committing a doping offense.

These exemptions, however, are strictly regulated and only granted for a specified duration.

Jimmy Garoppolo's Injury Woes

Garoppolo's recent health issues, including a concussion in Week 4 and a back injury in Week 6, have compounded the challenges he faces.

Given his extensive history of injuries, his susceptibility to future ailments is a point of concern. The prediction of a 65% injury risk in 2024 underscores the precariousness of his situation, especially considering the likelihood of Stafford missing games.

Despite the setback, Garoppolo's response to his suspension did hint at a degree of responsibility. He refrained from deflecting blame, a rarity in professional sports where admissions of seeking a competitive edge through prohibited means are virtually unheard of.

As the Rams navigate this early-season hurdle, attention turns to Stetson Bennett and Dresser Winn, who now vie for the temporary backup role during Garoppolo's absence. The team's strategy moving forward, be it through acquisitions or internal adjustments, will be crucial in maintaining their competitive edge without their newly signed quarterback.