Travis Kelce Explores Post-NFL Career Options This Offseason

© Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Travis Kelce, renowned for his dynamic and storied career in the NFL, has not only etched his name as a potential Hall of Fame inductee from his very first ballot and sparked debates about being the greatest tight end of all time, but he has also carved out a significant presence in the entertainment industry.

His ventures off the field include starring in his own reality dating series "Catching Kelce" and hosting an episode of the iconic Saturday Night Live last season, further showcasing his versatility and charisma beyond the gridiron.

Kelce's TV Hosting Buzz

Kelce, alongside his brother Jason, has become a prominent figure in sports and entertainment, leveraging their success in football to build a recognizable brand. As Travis Kelce contemplates hanging up his cleats, rumors of his next chapter are swirling, suggesting a pivot to television hosting that might cement his post-NFL legacy.

Variety reports that discussions are underway for Kelce to take the helm of a revitalized "Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?" set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video. This move comes on the heels of Kelce's memorable stint on Saturday Night Live, joining the ranks of O.J.

Simpson, the late Bill Russell, John Madden, and LeBron James, as notable athletes who have graced the show. Kelce's potential transition to game show host would see him follow in the footsteps of NFL legend Michael Strahan, adding an intriguing chapter to his already impressive career.

Unlike its original format, which featured children as the benchmark of knowledge, the revamped show aims to incorporate celebrity guests, offering a fresh twist under Amazon's guidance, diverging from its initial run on Fox since 2007 and subsequent syndication.

Originally hosted by comedian Jeff Foxworthy and later John Cena for a Nickelodeon special edition, the show's mantle could soon pass to Kelce. This opportunity could not only solidify Kelce's retirement plans but also allow him to juggle filming with his ongoing NFL commitments, should he decide to extend his playing career beyond the upcoming season.

As these discussions progress, Kelce's fans eagerly await confirmation, anticipating his seamless transition from NFL superstar to television host.