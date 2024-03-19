Why Delay Extensions for Creed Humphrey and Nick Bolton?

© Chris Unger/Getty Images

As we delve into the intricacies of NFL team management, a pivotal question emerges concerning the Kansas City Chiefs' strategy regarding contract extensions for their 2021 draft class, which notably includes talents such as linebacker Nick Bolton and center Creed Humphrey.

These players, among others, have been instrumental in propelling the team through consecutive Super Bowl appearances, marking their value as undeniable. Yet, the proposition of extending their contracts at this juncture invites a nuanced debate, particularly when considering the NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), which stipulates that players on rookie contracts are ineligible for extensions until the completion of their third season.

The onset of the 2024 NFL league year signals the eligibility of the Chiefs' 2021 draft picks for contract negotiations, presenting an opportunity to secure their talent for the foreseeable future. This cohort, in addition to Bolton and Humphrey, includes figures like tight end Noah Gray and guard Trey Smith, each eligible for a long-term commitment from the franchise.

However, the strategic advantage of such early extensions warrants a closer examination.

Strategic Early Extensions

The benefits of preemptive contract negotiations are manifold, offering teams the potential to mitigate current year cap hits and distribute signing bonuses over extended periods, thereby affording greater fiscal flexibility in the short term.

This approach is particularly favored for quarterbacks, where the objective is often to lock in talent before market escalations elevate the cost. Yet, the Chiefs face a peculiar scenario with their 2021 draft class. The relatively low market value cap hits of key players like Humphrey, Bolton, and Smith for the 2024 season argue against immediate extensions for the sake of financial maneuvering.

Indeed, the fiscal prudence of extending contracts for players drafted in the early rounds, who command higher cap hits, becomes evident. Focusing on Humphrey as a case study, his current cap hit stands at $5.2 million. An extension worth approximately $14.5 million annually, with a $15 million signing bonus, marginally lowers his 2024 cap hit, raising the question of whether such savings justify the immediate extension.

Moreover, the Chiefs have historically preferred to structure significant contracts with a backloading strategy, minimizing initial cap hits while deferring the bulk of financial commitments to later years. This method, while offering immediate cap relief, predicates a careful balancing act, especially as contracts like that of Chris Jones escalate in the outer years.

The juxtaposition of potential 2025 cap hits under this strategy, particularly with imminent hefty commitments to players like Jones, underscores the strategic calculus in delaying extensions. The objective is to minimize overlapping periods of financial burden, thereby optimizing the team's cap health over the long term.

While the 2021 draft class undoubtedly comprises talent worthy of retention, the timing of such commitments remains a delicate balance between fiscal strategy and the imperatives of team composition. Figures like Bolton and Humphrey, whose contributions are critical, present compelling cases for eventual extension, yet the broader fiscal strategy might dictate a more cautious timeline, possibly extending beyond the immediate season.