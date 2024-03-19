Robert Griffin III Bold Take on Caleb Williams After Justin Fields Trade

© Stacy Revere/Getty Images

ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III sparked debate on Monday with his advice for Caleb Williams, the highly anticipated top draft pick, urging him not to join the Chicago Bears as the number one overall selection.

Griffin's remarks came on the heels of the Bears' recent trade of Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers, a move that saw Chicago settling for a 2025 sixth-round pick in return, with potential to improve to a fourth-round selection based on Fields’ performance.

Griffin's Draft Warning

Griffin questioned the Bears' ability to nurture top talent, casting doubt on their commitment to player development. “With the recent developments around Justin Fields, one has to wonder if Caleb Williams can confidently believe that the Bears are genuinely invested in his growth and success as an athlete,” Griffin commented during his ESPN segment.

He went on to suggest that Williams should consider a bold move akin to Eli Manning's draft-day decision in 2004. Manning, drafted first by the San Diego Chargers, orchestrated a trade to the New York Giants, expressing his disinterest in playing for the Chargers due to concerns about the franchise's direction.

Griffin encouraged Williams to leverage his draft position to ensure a fit that aligns with his career ambitions and personal values, highlighting the power dynamic at play in the draft process. Despite his critical view of the Bears' recent handling of their quarterback situation, Griffin acknowledged the team's strong offseason moves under General Manager Ryan Poles, prior to the Fields trade.

He noted the acquisitions of Pro Bowl running back D'Andre Swift and wide receiver Keenan Allen, alongside the talented duo of D.J. Moore and tight end Cole Kmet, as positive steps for the team. With Fields no longer in the equation, speculation grows that the Bears will use their first overall pick to secure a quarterback, positioning Caleb Williams as the frontrunner amidst competitors like Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels.

Should the Bears opt for Williams, he would inherit a promising offensive lineup, potentially offering a smoother transition into the NFL.